Natixis IM expands asset and wealth management committee

Eight new appointments

Head of sustainable investment Nathalie Wallace, now a member of the management committee, was appointed to the role in September 2021.
Natixis Investment Managers has appointed Audrey Koenig, Fabrice Chemouny and Nathalie Wallace, along with five other executives, to its asset and wealth management committee.

They will join Tim Ryan, head of asset and wealth management, and the other six members of the committee, which sets and implements the strategic objectives for the asset and wealth management activities of Groupe BPCE's Global Financial Services (GFS). 

With these appointments, Natixis seeks to further enhance its global coordination, increased focus and broader representation of key customer segments, as well as to ensure that ESG and impact considerations are fully integrated. 

"These appointments recognise the important role these leaders will play in achieving those ambitions and help position our business for the future by bringing a client-centric approach to all that we do," said Ryan.

Natixis IM set to drop stake in H20 Asset Management

Audrey Koenig, CEO of the firm's France and Luxembourg-headquartered wealth management arm, has over two decades of experience in the French wealth management market, including almost eight years at Natixis. 

Based in Hong Kong, Fabrice Chemouny, head of Asia Pacific at Natixis IM, has been with the company for more than 17 years and has led its growth in the Asia-Pacific region for the past five years. 

Natixis said that his appointment to the committee reflects that the Asia-Pacific region is one of the firm's top strategic priorities as it diversifies its business. 

Nathalie Wallace, the firm's Boston-based global head of sustainable investment, has also been appointed to the committee after less than nine months in the company. 

Leadership in ESG and impact investing is another pillar of Natixis' 2024 strategic plan, with a target of more than €600bn ($684bn) in sustainable and impact investing strategies across the firm, representing 50% of assets under management. 

