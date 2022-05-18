Robeco launches SDG-aligned Asian Bonds fund

Thu Ha Chow and Reinout Schapers

clock • 1 min read
Thu Ha Chow of Robeco
Image:

Thu Ha Chow of Robeco

Robeco, the Rotterdam-headquartered asset management firm, has launched its Sustainable Asian Bonds fund, an SDG-aligned strategy investing in diversified Asian fixed income.

The fund follows an active approach with the flexibility to take off-benchmark positions. It invests in quality, hard-currency Asian corporate and sovereign bonds, aiming to take advantage of "a growing investment universe in some of the fastest growing economies".

Singapore-based Thu Ha Chow, who was appointed head of fixed income Asia last January, is the fund's lead portfolio manager. Reinout Schapers, based in Rotterdam, is the co-portfolio manager. 

Robeco hires for new head of fixed income Asia role

"The Asian fixed income market has a crucial role to play in financing the transition to a sustainable future," said Chow.

"I'm excited to be managing the Sustainable Asian Bonds fund and together with the team applying the SDGs in combination with superior credit selection, allowing our clients to benefit from the opportunities in the region and have a positive sustainable impact."

The vehicle targets a dividend yield of 4-6% per year throughout the cycle, aiming to outperform the JP Morgan Asia Credit Index.

The launch follows the expansion of the manager's expansion of the Singapore office to six investment professionals, with additional hires planned for later this year. 

Robeco's Sustainable Asian Bonds is part of the firm's strategies managed using its proprietary SDG framework, with a total AuM of over €10bn (£8.5bn). 

As of 31 December 2021, Robeco had €201bn (£170bn) in assets under management, of which €195bn (£165bn) is committed to ESG integration. 

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Aviva Investors appoints new head for sustainable outcomes

More on Funds

Smouha manages the GAM Star Credit Opportunities fund
Funds

GAM's Anthony Smouha named FE Alpha Manager of the Year

One of two wins for Smouha

Christopher Marchant
clock 19 May 2022 • 1 min read
Jake Moeller, Paul Angell and Alex Farlow of Square Mile
Funds

Square Mile: Q1 fund manager sentiment

Savage rotation

Square Mile
clock 19 May 2022 • 4 min read
Industry Voice: London's listed funds - fuelling high-growth private companies
Funds

Industry Voice: London's listed funds - fuelling high-growth private companies

London Stock Exchange Group
clock 18 May 2022 • 4 min read
Most read
01

GAM refutes claims it has entered negotiations to prop up Luna stablecoin

13 May 2022 • 1 min read
02

St James's Place drops fund of fund structure from Global Growth fund

17 May 2022 • 1 min read
03

Tesla booted from S&P ESG index

19 May 2022 • 1 min read
04

Nick Train apologises again and bemoans 'painful' UK market

18 May 2022 • 3 min read
05

Helen Pridham: Industry pays tribute to trailblazing journalist and businesswoman

19 May 2022 • 5 min read
06

Senior politicians launch attack on Bank of England - reports

16 May 2022 • 1 min read
07 Jun
United Kingdom
Conference

Smarter Business Roadshow 2022

Register now
Trustpilot