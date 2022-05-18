Robeco launches SDG-aligned Asian Bonds fund

The fund follows an active approach with the flexibility to take off-benchmark positions. It invests in quality, hard-currency Asian corporate and sovereign bonds, aiming to take advantage of "a growing investment universe in some of the fastest growing economies".

Singapore-based Thu Ha Chow, who was appointed head of fixed income Asia last January, is the fund's lead portfolio manager. Reinout Schapers, based in Rotterdam, is the co-portfolio manager.

"The Asian fixed income market has a crucial role to play in financing the transition to a sustainable future," said Chow.

"I'm excited to be managing the Sustainable Asian Bonds fund and together with the team applying the SDGs in combination with superior credit selection, allowing our clients to benefit from the opportunities in the region and have a positive sustainable impact."

The vehicle targets a dividend yield of 4-6% per year throughout the cycle, aiming to outperform the JP Morgan Asia Credit Index.

The launch follows the expansion of the manager's expansion of the Singapore office to six investment professionals, with additional hires planned for later this year.

Robeco's Sustainable Asian Bonds is part of the firm's strategies managed using its proprietary SDG framework, with a total AuM of over €10bn (£8.5bn).

As of 31 December 2021, Robeco had €201bn (£170bn) in assets under management, of which €195bn (£165bn) is committed to ESG integration.