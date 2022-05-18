Capital Group: Global investors favour active funds as concerns mount over 'S' issues

The report, which surveyed the responses of 1,130 institutional and wholesale investors, including pension funds, insurance companies, fund of funds and financial advisors, revealed nearly two-thirds opted for active funds for ESG integration, with 80% favouring equities as an asset class, compared to 58% who favoured bonds.

According to the report, a number of investors expressed concern that environmental issues were being "overlooked" by climate concerns, with 41% of respondents echoing this sentiment.

Environmental issues continue to dominate allocation decisions, with the share of ‘E' preferences increasing from 44% in 2021, to 47% in 2022.

interactive investor urges FCA to clarify ESG terminology

Over half, or 64%, said engaging with companies to transition to low-carbon was key to solving the climate crisis.

"ESG adoption rates appear to be firmly embedded among professional investors globally, with a growing preference for active managers to make the critical investment decisions," said Jessica Ground, global head of ESG at Capital Group.

This preference underscores the complexity of assessing ESG issues and that reducing them to a single ESG score cannot capture nuanced company evaluations. Investors are hence turning to active managers that can focus on deep proprietary research, robust monitoring systems and engagement to analyse companies," she added.

Half of investors said progress towards meeting UN SDGs was also an important consideration for a fund.

Europe continues to dominate the space, with 93% of respondents beings ESG investors, while in Asia-Pacific, the number increased from 81% in 2021, to 88% in 2022.

Globally, meeting client needs was a key driver for adopting ESG (27%). Making a positive impact (25%) was also important.

However, North American investors were found to prioritise meeting client needs (42%) more than Europeans, while European investors were driven by making a positive impact (28%).

Among the three regions, Asia-Pacific investors cited improving performance (21%) as a key reason for ESG adoption.