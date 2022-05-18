Ninety One reverses outflows as profits rise a third

According to the firm's full year results to 31 March 2022, the business brought in £5bn of net inflows, compared with a loss of £0.2bn the year before.

Alternatives saw the biggest growth, with assets under management up 15% on the year, but still remains the smallest asset class at £4bn, with multi-asset the next step up at £25bn also seeing double digit growth (12%).

Fixed income grew 8% to £37bn, while equities increased by 9%, up to £68bn.

Despite "ongoing travel restrictions" slowing the implementation of Ninety One's plans for China, according to chief executive Hendrik du Toit, Asia-Pacific is fast approaching the second largest region by AUM at £26bn, with the UK resting at £27bn and Africa the largest, representing £56bn of the firm's assets.

Profits before tax rose 31% to £267m, driven both by growing management fees (up 13% to £633m) and the sale of Silica and the share scheme net credit.

Assets under management rose to a record high, up 10% to a total of £144bn, although this has been shaken by volatility in the final quarter of the year.

Performance at the fund house was shaky over a one-year horizon, with only 50% of funds managing to outperform their benchmarks and 68% over three-years, although over a five- and ten-year scope, outperformance remains above 80%.

Relative performance also faltered, with 36% and 49% of funds featuring in the first or second quartiles over a one- and three-year basis respectively, down from 43% and 51% on the previous year.

Basic earnings per share was up a third to 22.6p, with adjusted earnings per share increasing 13% to 19.2p. This has led to a proposed final dividend of 7.7p per share and a full year dividend up 16% to 14.6p per share.

Du Toit said: "The combination of strategic clarity, disciplined execution, competitive long-term investment performance, a motivated, stable team and a long-term approach to business continues to work well for Ninety One.

"Business and market conditions have deteriorated towards the end of the reporting period and are expected to remain challenging. The spectre of inflation and rising interest rates in a world of supply chain disruption and increased political uncertainty speaks to volatile markets and a diminished risk appetite among end investors. In spite of these conditions, we have positive business momentum and see substantial long-term growth opportunities for Ninety One in the markets we serve.

"Our approach to value creation has not changed. We will continue to invest in our people and our business to deliver for our clients. With employee ownership now over 25% our commitment to long-term value creation for all stakeholders is clear."