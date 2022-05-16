Oil jump delivers record Aramco results

Cash flow from operating activities was $38.2bn in the first quarter, compared to $26.5bn in Q1 2021.

The results come as the price of oil increases worldwide following a Covid-era slump, with the Russian invasion of Ukraine also leading Western nations to pledge reducing their energy dependence on the state and looking to nations such as Saudi Arabia to fill the gap.

However, first-quarter capital expenditure rose to $7.6bn and Aramco continues to expect capital expenditure to grow until around the middle of the decade, according to a statement from the firm, in order "to support the company's long-term strategy realisation".

In its upstream business, Aramco moved closer towards completing the Hawiyah and Haradh compression projects, with both due to come on-stream by the end of 2022, adding 1.3 billion standard cubic feet per day of raw gas. The company also advanced construction of the Hawiyah Gas Plant expansion, part of the Haradh Gas increment program, which is expected to be on-stream in 2023.

Aramco agreed to acquire a 30% stake in a 210,000 barrels per day refinery in Gdansk, Poland, and agreed to acquire a 50% stake in a Polish jet fuel marketing joint venture with BP. In China, the company made a final investment decision to participate in development of a major integrated refinery and petrochemical complex. The joint venture, with North Huajin Chemical Industries Group Corporation and Panjin Xincheng Industrial Group, includes establishing a 300,000 barrels per day refinery and petrochemicals complex.

Aramco continued to deliver a stable dividend in Q1, with $18.8bn due to be paid to shareholders in the second quarter.

During the quarter, Aramco also signed a Memorandum of Understanding to become one of five inaugural partners of the Middle East and North Africa regional Voluntary Carbon Market (VCM). The VCM is the first of its kind in the region and will serve as a platform for participants to buy, sell and trade verified carbon equivalent credit certificates. According to Aramco, this aligns with its ambitions to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.