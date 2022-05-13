Elon Musk puts Twitter deal on hold over spam accounts

While the filing was released on 2 May, the Tesla CEO only tweeted the pause to the deal at 1045 BST today (13 May) and has yet to clarify further details.

The tweet read "Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users" and linked to a Reuters article from almost a fortnight ago.

Twitter's update said it had performed an internal review and found that the average number of false or spam accounts over the first quarter of 2022 represented fewer than 5% of its monetizable daily active users.

It added: "After we determine an account is spam, malicious automation, or fake, we stop counting it in our mDAU, or other related metrics."

Twitter's share price has fallen 20% in premarket trading on the announcement.