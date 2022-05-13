Elon Musk puts Twitter deal on hold over spam accounts

Pending details over number of fake accounts

James Baxter-Derrington
Elon Musk has put his Twitter deal “temporarily on hold” after the platform released a filing estimating that spam or fake accounts represent less than 5% of users.

While the filing was released on 2 May, the Tesla CEO only tweeted the pause to the deal at 1046 BST / 0251 PST today (13 May) and has yet to clarify further details.

The tweet read "Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users" and linked to a Reuters article from almost a fortnight ago.

A 'waste of dollar capital'? Elon Musk buys Twitter for $44bn

Twitter's update said it had performed an internal review and found that the average number of false or spam accounts over the first quarter of 2022 represented fewer than 5% of its monetizable daily active users.

It added: "After we determine an account is spam, malicious automation, or fake, we stop counting it in our mDAU, or other related metrics."

Twitter's share price has fallen 20% in premarket trading on the announcement.

