Square Mile: 87% of advisers don't think responsible investing compromises returns

Majority do not think it impacts financial returns

clock • 1 min read
Square Mile: 87% of advisers don't think responsible investing compromises returns

Almost nine out of ten financial advisers do not think responsible investment (RI) practices compromise financial returns, according to research from investment service Square Mile.

The 87% of financial advisers who have this position is a substantial improvement from when Square Mile asked the question in Q4 2020, when 76% of advisers did not feel RI negatively affected returns. Furthermore, 61% of the respondents stated that they had clients who would be comfortable with some underperformance in order to achieve their RI objectives. 

Looking forward, 42% of those surveyed believe that more than half of their new business will be RI-focused in three years' time, with 60% suggesting that at least a quarter of their clients currently want to invest in responsible strategies, up from 40% in Q4 2020.

Financial advisers back responsible investment

The research also highlighted a steady increase in advisers integrating responsible investment into their business models. 

The majority (55%) indicated they had added questions relating specifically to RI to their attitude to risk questionnaire, up from 43% in Q1 2020, while 57% have embedded RI into their centralised investment proposition, an increase from 48% over the same period.

Steve Kenny, chief distribution officer at Square Mile, said: "It is encouraging to see that most advisers now recognise that choosing between doing good for the planet and society and making financial returns is not a binary decision.  It is also interesting to note that these findings come at a time when a combination of factors are creating performance headwinds for many responsible investment funds, following a strong run over recent years."

The research was based on a survey of 38 financial advisers conducted over a series of four events held between October 2021 and February 2022. This builds on research among 83 financial advisers conducted between September and November 2020.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Christopher Marchant

View profile
More from Christopher Marchant

Scottish Mortgage loses position as largest trust

Invesco names head of EMEA Distribution

More on ESG

Eight of the renewable infrastructure trusts are on double digit premiums
Investment Trusts

Are NAV increases on renewable infrastructure trusts here to stay?

JLEN posted “blow out” update

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 11 May 2022 • 3 min read
The fund aims to reduce carbon emissions by investing in countries who emissions are falling at the steepest rate
Global

Pictet Asset Management launches global climate bond fund

Article 9 fund

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 11 May 2022 • 1 min read
BlackRock said that recent proposals by shareholders to prevent climate disaster are not “consistent with our clients’ long-term financial interests”
ESG

BlackRock set to vote against more climate resolutions

Argues they are 'prescriptive'

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 11 May 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Bank of England hikes interest rates to highest level since 2009

05 May 2022 • 2 min read
02

Morningstar research: Article 8 funds suffer outflows for first time

05 May 2022 • 2 min read
03

Invesco names head of EMEA Distribution

11 May 2022 • 1 min read
04

The Big Question: Which fund or trust are you using to inflation-proof your portfolio?

05 May 2022 • 1 min read
05

Scottish Mortgage loses position as largest trust

11 May 2022 • 1 min read
06

Toby Nangle departs Columbia Threadneedle seeking a 'career change'

05 May 2022 • 1 min read
17 May
United Kingdom
Conference

Global Equity Market Focus 2022

Register now
Trustpilot