Square Mile: 87% of advisers don't think responsible investing compromises returns

The 87% of financial advisers who have this position is a substantial improvement from when Square Mile asked the question in Q4 2020, when 76% of advisers did not feel RI negatively affected returns. Furthermore, 61% of the respondents stated that they had clients who would be comfortable with some underperformance in order to achieve their RI objectives.

Looking forward, 42% of those surveyed believe that more than half of their new business will be RI-focused in three years' time, with 60% suggesting that at least a quarter of their clients currently want to invest in responsible strategies, up from 40% in Q4 2020.

Financial advisers back responsible investment

The research also highlighted a steady increase in advisers integrating responsible investment into their business models.

The majority (55%) indicated they had added questions relating specifically to RI to their attitude to risk questionnaire, up from 43% in Q1 2020, while 57% have embedded RI into their centralised investment proposition, an increase from 48% over the same period.

Steve Kenny, chief distribution officer at Square Mile, said: "It is encouraging to see that most advisers now recognise that choosing between doing good for the planet and society and making financial returns is not a binary decision. It is also interesting to note that these findings come at a time when a combination of factors are creating performance headwinds for many responsible investment funds, following a strong run over recent years."

The research was based on a survey of 38 financial advisers conducted over a series of four events held between October 2021 and February 2022. This builds on research among 83 financial advisers conducted between September and November 2020.