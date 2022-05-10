Numis appoints Simon Bowler as head of research

Will Wallis to step back

Lauren Mason
clock • 1 min read
Bowler, who joined the firm in 2018, has previously held roles at Exane BNPP and Citigroup
Image:

Bowler, who joined the firm in 2018, has previously held roles at Exane BNPP and Citigroup

Numis has promoted its head of retail research Simon Bowler to head of research, following Will Wallis’s decision to step back from the role.

Bowler, who joined the firm in 2018, has previously held roles at Exane BNPP and Citigroup. In his new role, he will build out Numis's equity research team and broaden its research capabilities, while also maintaining primary coverage for several retail stocks.

Wallis, who joined the firm 15 years ago, will remain with the team as its head of technology, focusing his research specifically on a range of software stocks.

Alena Kosava leaves Avellemy to 'pursue other opportunities'

Alex Ham and Ross Mitchinson, Co-CEOs at Numis, said: "We are delighted that Simon will be taking over as head of research. His knowledge of our business and that of the broader industry means he is well placed to continue building our team's coverage, working closely with our sales team, to ensure we are equipping investors with the insights needed to inform investment decisions.

"We would also like to take this opportunity to thank Will for his leadership and commitment over the past 15 years and look forward to him continuing to play a central role in the team."

Related Topics

Lauren Mason
Author spotlight

Lauren Mason

View profile
More from Lauren Mason

Planet Tracker: Proxy voters ignoring environmental concerns

BlackRock Investment Institute: 'Pockets of value' restored in bond markets

More on People moves

Stephanie Kelly of Redwheel
People moves

Redwheel hires abrdn's Kelly as head of thematic sustainability research

To head up new sustainability team

Lauren Mason
Lauren Mason
clock 10 May 2022 • 1 min read
Alena Kosava, formerly of Avellemy
People moves

Alena Kosava leaves Avellemy to 'pursue other opportunities'

Oversaw £3bn in AUM

Christopher Marchant
clock 09 May 2022 • 1 min read
Sophie Lawrence of Rathbone Greenbank Investments
People moves

Rathbone Greenbank creates new stewardship and engagement role

Sophie Lawrence

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 09 May 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Bank of England hikes interest rates to highest level since 2009

05 May 2022 • 2 min read
02

Morningstar research: Article 8 funds suffer outflows for first time

05 May 2022 • 2 min read
03

RSMR issues eight new fund ratings

04 May 2022 • 2 min read
04

The Big Question: Which fund or trust are you using to inflation-proof your portfolio?

05 May 2022 • 1 min read
05

Toby Nangle departs Columbia Threadneedle seeking a 'career change'

05 May 2022 • 1 min read
06

Industry Voice Video: The Critical Role of Fixed Income

05 May 2022 • 1 min read
17 May
United Kingdom
Conference

Global Equity Market Focus 2022

Register now
Trustpilot