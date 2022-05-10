Numis appoints Simon Bowler as head of research

Bowler, who joined the firm in 2018, has previously held roles at Exane BNPP and Citigroup. In his new role, he will build out Numis's equity research team and broaden its research capabilities, while also maintaining primary coverage for several retail stocks.

Wallis, who joined the firm 15 years ago, will remain with the team as its head of technology, focusing his research specifically on a range of software stocks.

Alex Ham and Ross Mitchinson, Co-CEOs at Numis, said: "We are delighted that Simon will be taking over as head of research. His knowledge of our business and that of the broader industry means he is well placed to continue building our team's coverage, working closely with our sales team, to ensure we are equipping investors with the insights needed to inform investment decisions.

"We would also like to take this opportunity to thank Will for his leadership and commitment over the past 15 years and look forward to him continuing to play a central role in the team."