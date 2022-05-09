Rathbone Greenbank creates new stewardship and engagement role

Lawrence, who was previously senior ethical, sustainable and impact researcher at Greenbank, will continue to report to Kate Elliot, head of ethical, sustainable and impact (ESI) research.

Rathbone said the new position consolidated the firm's engagement and stewardship commitments, while highlighting the "critical role such activities play in the delivery of positive impacts for the environment and society more widely".

Lawrence will now formally take on the responsibility of shaping Greenbank's overall engagement strategy, priorities and reporting, as well as heading up key engagement projects and building relationships with external partner organisations.

Rathbone also said she will also continue to work closely with Rathbone Group's stewardship team, led by stewardship director, Matt Crossman.

Lawrence was a finalist for Investment Week's Rising Star of the Year at the Women in Investment Awards last year.

Elliot said: "Greenbank has long been committed to stewardship and engagement with the companies we own for our clients and through wider collaborative programmes. This new position reflects the vital role that Sophie has played, and continues to play, in enhancing Greenbank's engagement policy, strategy, governance and reporting, in addition to her leadership on individual engagement projects."

She added: "The team at Greenbank continues to grow with recent hires including Marian Woodward as impact manager, and the appointments of Katherine Farr and Charlie Young as assistant ESI researchers. We look forward to announcing further appointments in time."

Lawrence stated: "I'm excited to take on this new role and continue to build on the engagement work that Greenbank has done for more than 20 years on issues such as climate change, modern slavery and health and nutrition, with our extensive network of partners and peers.

"We believe that the unprecedented scale of the sustainable development challenges we face will require a bold shift in stewardship practices over the next decade - with an increased focus on measuring outcomes, setting time-bound objectives and communicating clear escalation strategies.

"Multi-stakeholder collaboration will also be more important than ever if we are to help tackle systemic risks such as biodiversity loss, rising levels of obesity and climate change through investor stewardship."