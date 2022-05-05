Diversity 'greenwash' leads to new corporate culture standard from City Hive

Think tank and advocacy group City Hive has launched ACT, a standard that looks to create cultural change and drive diversity and inclusion (D&I) in investment firms.

ACT, standing for ‘Action, Challenge, and Transparency', has been developed as a tool to diminish ‘greenwashing', or reducing D&I to a tickbox exercise without resolving any more deep rooted issues, through going beyond product level to assess an entire company. ACT is also designed to become a core element of the due diligence process, measuring culture and diversity as standalone pillars of the a company's environmental, social and governance (ESG) activity.

FCA publishes final rules on diversity disclosures for listed companies

Founding signatories have a combined AUM of $6.5trn and include Schroders, Legal & General IM and Aviva Investors.

Companies who complete the framework can publish the mark in annual financial reports, pay reports, and fund factsheets to publicly demonstrate measurable developments in corporate culture. According to City Hive, the framework is suitable for any size or type of firm regardless of global location or structure.

Apiramy Jeyarajah, head of UK wholesale at Aviva Investors, said: "We are very pleased to support and be part of ACT, an important step towards building a more equitable and sustainable future for the investment management industry and our clients. Boosting diversity in a full and holistic manner is not simply a moral imperative; it is a commercial one.

"Institutional investors and consultants are looking for asset managers who consistently provide alpha generation and manage risk - with diversity of thought and idea generation among the criteria they consider."

The framework is guided by a stewardship council of investment management stakeholders, and chaired by City Hive's chief executive Bev Shah, and chief strategist Mandy Kirby. City Hive has also partnered with digital platform Door to enable professional fund investors to access ACT and embed it into due diligence analysis.

