RSMR issues eight new fund ratings

Five active and three responsible

clock • 2 min read
Five active ratings and three responsible ratings were issued to funds by RSMR
Image:

Five active ratings and three responsible ratings were issued to funds by RSMR

Five active ratings and three responsible ratings were issued to funds by RSMR at the end of last month, Investment Week can reveal.

Four new fixed income funds were awarded the RSMR Active rating, with the £272m Jupiter Corporate Bond fund being described as a "strong core offering in the sector".

The Royal London Global Index Linked fund and Royal London Short Duration Global Index Linked Bonds fund were also awarded an active rating and are both managed by Gareth Hill and Paul Rayner. RSMR said that both funds had a "longstanding team which is high conviction in its approach but also pragmatic in its execution of the strategy".

 Artemis Corporate Bond fund, also ranked active, with RSMR praising manager Stephen Snowden.

"The fund management team at Artemis has built a great reputation for managing fixed interest securities and a major reason for this is Stephen Snowden's leadership," RSMR said. 

"Snowden has good track record of outperforming his peers over the long term at his previous houses and Artemis has provided him and his team a good home to continue managing corporate bonds. The investment process is well defined but flexible enough to take advantage of opportunities as they arise."

An absolute return fund, the Ruffer Diversified Return fund, was also awarded the RSMR Active rating. RSMR said that the fund had "an absolute return mentality as a core part of the investment philosophy. This has led it to perform very strongly in both relative and absolute terms over the longer term."

RSMR's O'Neill: regime change rules the world

Three funds were categorised as RSMR Responsible rating at the end of last month. The Federated Hermes Impact Opportunities fund and Montanaro Better World fund are both offshore funds that were awarded the rating, while the onshore version of the latter, the LF Montanaro Better World fund, also received the rating.

Montanaro sought external counsel from the United Nations for their fund, but RSMR noted that "it is interesting they have not pursued solely the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) but instead derived their own six high level themes that incorporate subthemes".

RSMR added that the Federated Hermes fund "may have a place as a small holding/satellite position in higher risk responsible portfolios, where the target investor is looking for clear demonstrable evidence of a positive impact".

The EdenTree Responsible & Sustainable Managed Income fund, which achieved a responsible rating, now holds both an RSMR Active rating and Responsible rating.

RSMR said that the fund provided "investors with a balance of negative and positive screening criteria, not only looking to screen out companies that do not meet more traditional ethical criteria but supporting and engaging with companies taking a more positive ethical, social and environmental and corporate governance approach".

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

US Federal Reserve makes first 0.5% interest rate hike since 2000

Tilney Sustainable MPS adjusts portfolio amidst dire market conditions

More on Funds

Pascal Dowling, partner, Kepler Trust Intelligence
Investment Trusts

Kepler's Dowling: Stress-testing US equity trusts

Covid a real life stress test

Pascal Dowling
clock 05 May 2022 • 4 min read
Article 9 funds
ESG

Morgan Stanley, Calvert launch ESG strategies for Europe

Article 9 funds

Christopher Marchant
clock 04 May 2022 • 1 min read
Genevra Banszky von Ambroz, lead manager of Tilney Sustainable MPS
UK

Tilney Sustainable MPS adjusts portfolio amidst dire market conditions

Recent re-balance

Christopher Marchant
clock 04 May 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

HSBC set to be accused of greenwashing by Advertising Standards Authority - reports

29 April 2022 • 1 min read
02

Download now: Key Fund Performance Data across sectors as at April 2022

03 May 2022 • 1 min read
03

Atlantic House launches 'diversifier of diversifiers' fund

29 April 2022 • 2 min read
04

RSMR issues eight new fund ratings

04 May 2022 • 2 min read
05

LGIM's Crossley: Shunning open-ended property funds is a 'travesty' for investors

29 April 2022 • 5 min read
06

Troy to merge Spectrum and Trojan Global Equity funds

28 April 2022 • 1 min read
05 May
Ireland
Conference

Fund Selector Summit: Ireland 2022

Register now
Trustpilot