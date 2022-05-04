FCA makes three senior hires

The Financial Conduct Authority has made three senior hires, as the organisation said it has recruited over 250 employees this year as staff turnover returns to pre-pandemic levels.

Mel Gunewardena is set to join the FCA as a senior advisor in mid-May. He is currently chief market intelligence officer at the Commodities and Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) based in Washington DC and a former managing director at Goldman Sachs.

Graeme Reynolds has begun as director of competition after working at the FCA for seven years, most recently as a deputy chief economist.

The FCA said that Reynolds "will bring to bear his significant analytical skills" leading the FCA's teams undertaking competition market studies and those who investigate competition enforcement cases. 

Simon Walls has been appointed interim wholesale director, moving from his position as head of wholesale markets, which he has held since 2016. Walls has been with the FCA and FSA since 2006 in a variety of wholesale positions, including seven years in asset management supervision.

FCA launches consultation on Russia side pockets

The FCA added that it is currently recruiting two permanent wholesale directors to join the FCA's Supervision, Policy and Competition senior leadership team. 

Nikhil Rathi, chief executive of the FCA, said: "I continue to be impressed and encouraged by the talent, both internal and external, putting themselves forward to lead our organisation.

"I look forward to working closely with Mel when he joins and congratulate Graeme and Simon on their promotions. We anticipate having more senior appointments to announce soon."

