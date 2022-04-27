Supermarket Income REIT raises £300m

According to the trust, having previously intended to raise £175m, following strong investor demand and adviser confidence in acquiring assets, as well as favourable market opportunities, it raised proceeds of £306.7m in total.

247,933,884 new ordinary shares will be issued, as well as 5,558,276 as part of the PrimaryBid offer.

Supermarket Income REIT looks to raise £175m

The shares will be admitted to the premium listing of the London Stock Exchange (LSE) segment for closed-ended investment funds, effective 29 April.

Supermarket Income REIT chairman, Nick Hewson, said: "We have seen extremely strong demand for this issue. We are grateful for the continued support of our existing shareholders and are pleased to welcome new investors, some of whom were able to participate for the first time following the migration of the Company onto the premium segment of the Official List earlier this year.

"The team's focus is now on deploying the capital efficiently into our pipeline of opportunities. We have £150m of assets currently in exclusivity and a growing number of additional assets in our pipeline, representing opportunities in aggregate of over £700m."