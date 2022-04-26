Officials debate deglobalisation impact on financial regulation

At the second day of the conference, which is on the future of financial regulation, Miles Celic, CEO of TheCityUK said "there is a real sense of globalisation moving backward" which he described as a "worrying trend".

He flagged that financial institutions are at an acute risk in this scenario as they are "international in nature" and there are "risks of the markets coming apart".

Ashley Alder, board chair of IOSCO and CEO of HK Securities and Futures Commission, agreed that there was a risk of deglobalisation, noting that he believed there was substance to Larry Fink, CEO of Blackrock's warning in his annual letter.

At the end of March, Fink predicted companies and governments would be "looking more broadly at their dependencies on other nations. This may lead companies to onshore or nearshore more of their operations, resulting in a faster pull back from some countries."

From a regulatory perspective divergence of policy is already prominent, but Alder urged that it is now critical for international cooperation, particularly on issues such as climate change and cryptocurrency.

Indeed, Stephanie Maier, global head of sustainable and impact investment at GAM Investments flagged that while TCFD seems broadly aligned, when it comes to SFDR/SDR and taxonomy rules for climate issues they look different in different jurisdictions.

Brexit dividend

However, some speakers also spoke about the benefits of regulatory divergence and in particular the "Brexit dividend" in other words the benefits to the UK now it is separated from the European Union.

Celic used the analogy of the UK being a speedboat, while the EU was a tanker, and the nimbleness of the UK size meant it could quickly change and implement regulation, therefore improving its competitiveness as a way to do business.

He warned that this requires co-operation from all parts of the government and the public sector. Celic went on to flag that he did not believe all parts of the government were in cooperation, highlighting in particular the need for visa and attraction of talent.

Barnabas Reynolds, head of global financial institutions advisory & financial regulatory group at Shearman & Sterling, agreed the UK could use the opportunity to implement changes.

He proposed the idea of a "judicial review of the regulator", which unlike parliamentary hearings, would allow for lawyers to "get into the weeds" to ensure the regulator was doing its due and creating "predictable drafted texts" and "treating cases alike".

The court, in his eyes, would allow for firms to contest the regulator when it felt it was unduly treated.