Aviva's Waygood: Financial system must start to pressure governments on climate change

Steve Waygood, chief responsible investment officer for Aviva Investors
The financial system must begin to hold governments to account on climate change, said Steve Waygood, chief responsible investment officer for Aviva Investors, in a conversation with Michael Sheren, senior adviser at the Bank of England.

Speaking at London's City Week conference today (25 April), Waygood emphasised that while the role of finance had so far been pressuring companies to reduce emissions, now was the time for the sector to start pressuring governments to take serious action.

When the financial sector loaned to governments, Waygood asked "how many of us genuinely hold them to account"?

He said that as investors the industry currently just push countries to make positive steps while loaning money. However, he believes "at some point soon, it will be right" to issue conditional loans based on climate policies. He stated that the economy will "not deliver the outcomes we seek while the profit motive rewards doing the wrong thing," and the way to change the profit motive was through government action.

Waygood argued the financial system "more than any other sector" was positioned to enable the transition away from fossil fuels as climate change is the "world's biggest market failure".

HM Treasury launches UK Transition Plan Taskforce

Waygood is a member of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures, and he said that while the organisation had made many positive steps, he highlighted flaws that he had noticed so far. Beyond not holding governments to account, he said that there was a problem of "focusing far too much on the short- term risk of transition".

Furthermore, Waygood stated that "climate change means every valuation is wrong". 

Sheren elaborated on this, arguing that proper data reporting was essential, as otherwise externalities were allowed to occur unchecked. He argued for incorporating a carbon tax, stating that "if you are writing a seven year loan" without including the price of carbon, you need to "rewire your analysis". Waygood agreed and added "if you are not modelling for a carbon price, you are mismodelling" as "you are not modelling the real world".

Sheren also noted that while carbon offsetting "is important," it was not "the solution". He cautioned against companies claiming net zero while buying unverified credits to offset their current levels of pollution.

 

