EQ Investors brings eight-strong suite of climate portfolios to market

Underlying fund charges across the range, which uses both active and passive investments, is 0.5%.

Managed by head of impact investing Damien Lardoux and supported by assistant portfolio manager Tertius Bonnin, the EQ Climate Action portfolios will "provide investors with the opportunity to tackle climate change and support the transition to a green economy".

Ranging from ‘defensive' to ‘all-equity', the suite will focus on companies with best-in-class climate risk management policies, hold exposure to green projects and will also utilise "climate-focused engagement practices" on laggard firms.

Exclusions include armaments, gambling, pornography, thermal coal and fossil fuel extraction and production.

Joint CEO and head of investing Sophie Kennedy said: "Climate change has become an investment consideration impossible to ignore, as related disasters and economic losses grow, and regulators increasingly recognise it as a systemic financial risk.

"Transforming the fundamental workings of our globalised economy, away from its reliance on fossil fuels, will require significant innovation and investment.

"Using our in-house expertise across sustainable investing, we have developed this globally diversified portfolio range. As one of the early pioneers in this field, we are extremely excited by this new strategy as we add to our suite of sustainable portfolios."