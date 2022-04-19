Schroders Capital Real Estate finds head of UK asset management at LaSalle investment arm

Rebecca Gates joins

Rebecca Gates
Schroders Capital Real Estate has appointed Rebecca Gates its head of UK asset management, a newly created role reporting to head of UK investment Nick Montgomery.

Gates joins the firm from LaSalle Investment Management, an independent subsidiary of global real estate company Jones Lang LaSalle, where she held the same role.

She also sat on the UK investment committee and the UK management board.

In her new role, Gates will be focused on the management of funds, including the Schroders Capital UK Real Estate fund and Schroder Real Estate Investment Trusts.

She will also oversee the onboarding of the £3.5bn Scottish Widows direct real estate portfolio.

Montgomery said: "We are very pleased that Rebecca is joining our team. Rebecca's key focus will be on maintaining long term outperformance for our clients against the backdrop of a rapidly changing and more operationally focused real estate market.

"Rebecca's experience will enable the team to continue to develop our hospitality-led approach to asset and property management, with every asset managed as a business in itself.

"Rebecca will also work closely with our specialist ESG colleagues to ensure that Schroders Capital delivers on its sustainable investment objectives, from both an environmental and social value perspective."

Gates added: "I am incredibly excited to be joining such a well regarded business and team during its current phase of substantial growth. Having many years of property experience in occupier engagement, focused on operational excellence, I am looking forward to guiding the delivery of these and helping to secure strong investment performance for our clients."

