ECB holds rates in latest monetary meeting

Confirmed wind down of bond buying in third quarter

Inflation climbed to 7.5% in March in the Eurozone
The European Central Bank (ECB) held interest rates at its latest meeting on monetary policy this morning, as the Governing Council judged data since its last meeting “reinforced its expectation” that net asset purchases under its asset purchase programme should conclude in the third quarter.

The decision came after Eurozone inflation climbed to 7.5% in March, up from 5.9% in February.

According to Gurpreet Gill, macro strategist for global fixed income at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, the central bank had to weigh up macroeconomic forces driving inflation against slowing growth leading to possible stagflation.

"The ECB found itself navigating a complex and mixed macroeconomic environment going into today's meeting," she said.

"On the one hand, eurozone inflation has hit record highs, driven by soaring energy costs, with the Russia-Ukraine conflict pushing prices upwards and unemployment at a record low. On the other hand, growth is moderating and there has been a sharp decline in business sentiment, leading to fears of stagflation."

Policymaker: ECB could issue rate hikes sooner than expected 

Gill went on to explain that despite stagflation risks, the ECB remained focused on controlling inflation, and confirmed its asset purchasing programme would conclude in quarter three.

Senior portfolio manager at Titan Asset Management, Andrew Pottie, held a different opinion. Pottie said that president of the ECB, Christine Lagarde, made clear in her comments which stated that rate hikes would not fix supply chains or reliance on Russian oil, as a clear sign the bank would be prioritising growth over curbing inflation.

"The Euro has been testing post-Brexit lows relative to Sterling and the continued interest rate differential will not do much to help this," he said.

In March, the bank moved to wind down bond purchases quicker than originally forecast, which, according to investment director at GAM Investments, Charles Hepworth, was the only thing of note from today's meeting. 

However, Hepworth warned investors and markets: "The war in Ukraine continues to muddy the waters for their forecasting and this has pushed them to hold off any major policy decisions for a few more months yet, even while inflation remains rampant, leaving June's meeting as possibly the major market moving event."

