WisdomTree survey: UK investors continue to shun ETPs

Wrapper remains in spotlight across US and Europe

clock • 1 min read
UK investors opt for stocks and shares investment.
Image:

UK investors opt for stocks and shares investment.

Just 22% of UK retail investors use the exchange-traded wrapper, according to a survey commissioned by US ETF shop, WisdomTree, and carried out by Opinium, while exchange-traded product (ETP) assets across Europe have continued to grow at pace, climbing to $1.6trn in 2021.

According to the report, UK investors opt for stocks and shares investments (47%) which are, according to WisdomTree, "often higher risk" than investment funds, while 33% invest in open-ended funds and 32% allocate to investment trusts.

As many as 34% of UK investors that shun the wrapper revealed they did so because they did not understand them, while 19% responded they did not know they existed.

"Despite the large growth in demand for ETFs and ETPs by professional investors, uptake has been slower in the retail market, and particularly in the UK when compared with other European countries like Germany," said Adria Beso, head of platforms distribution, sales, Europe, at WisdomTree.

"Confidence in knowing how and why to invest in ETFs and ETPs is low, leading to a lack of investment despite the fact they are easily traded, offer diversification and more transparency, and are low cost, all of which are important in the current economic backdrop," he added.

ETPs have propped up US markets over the last few months, as the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine spread across Europe.

WisdomTree has been increasingly targeting European investors through its product line-up, focusing particularly on the digital assets space.

The New York-headquartered firm revealed at the start of the year its was planning to add 30 more ETPs to its 310-strong line up during 2022.

This recent report demonstrated that while ETPs were out of favour in the UK, popularity was growing among young investors, as 36% of 18-34 year olds were found to invest in them, compared to 5% of those aged 55 and over.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Georgie Lee

View profile
More from Georgie Lee

ETP investors flock to commodities as European equities suffer $6.5bn outflow in March

Amundi converts two ETFs into Article 8 funds

More on UK

Sovereign debt keeps on rising
Bonds

Janus Henderson: Global government debt to hit record $71.6trn in 2022

Taxpayers to pay for bond holdings

Alex Rolandi
clock 06 April 2022 • 2 min read
Ryan Myerberg, portfolio manager of the Brown Advisory Global Sustainable Total Return Bond fund
Bonds

Brown Advisory launches separate sustainable fund for US dollar investors

Takes total strategy assets to over $100m

Ellie Duncan
clock 05 April 2022 • 1 min read
Source: HM Treasury/Flickr
UK

Spring Statement 2022: Sunak pitches 2024 penny reduction for income tax amid reforms

National insurance base threshold lifted by £2,690

Georgie Lee
clock 23 March 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Rockwood board recommends wind-up reversal as manager speaks out

06 April 2022 • 5 min read
02

ESG funds suffer following outbreak of war in Ukraine

08 April 2022 • 2 min read
03

Ninety One launches Global Sustainable Equity Strategy for Stephanie Niven

11 April 2022 • 1 min read
04

GSAM 'adds scale' to European business as NN IP acquisition completes

11 April 2022 • 1 min read
05

FCA's Response to the Complaints Commissioner Shows arrogance, aberration and abdication

08 April 2022 • 4 min read
06

IA fund outflows accelerate to £2.5bn in February

07 April 2022 • 2 min read
26 Apr
United Kingdom
Website

Capital Group Webinar: Navigating the inflation challenge

Register now
Trustpilot