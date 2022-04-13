Gore Street Energy trust doubles target by raising £150m

Oversubscribed issue

clock • 1 min read
The fundraising was double the initial target of £75m
Image:

The fundraising was double the initial target of £75m

The Gore Street Energy Storage fund has raised £150m, double its £75m target, in an oversubscribed issue thanks to demand from both institutional and retail investors.

In a stock exchange announcement late yesterday (13 April) the company said £150m was the upper limit and the issue was subject to scale back exercise.

The investment manager, Gore Street Capital Limited, has identified a pipeline of investment with a total project size of approximately 1.3GW in North America and Europe.

The statement said the manager "remains confident in its ability to deploy the net proceeds of the Initial Issue to its broad pipeline of investment opportunities in a timely manner".

There will be an issue of 136,363,636 new ordinary shares at 110 pence per share. Dealing in the shares is expected to commence 14 April.

Alex O'Cinneide, CEO of Gore Street capital, noted that since the company's IPO in May 2018, it has grown over 18 times.

"We are uniquely situated with operational assets in four high growth markets, with the recent acquisitions in Germany and the US being a testament to that increasing international portfolio opportunity adding further diversification to our revenue base," he commented.

"The further headroom created by this oversubscribed fundraise will enable the company to continue to pursue attractive opportunities globally, and we look forward to updating shareholders on our progress in due course."

The trust, which is currently £359.9m in size, is trading on a 8.5% premium according to Morningstar.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Kathleen Gallagher

View profile
More from Kathleen Gallagher

Should investors consider disaggregating their Emerging Markets exposure?

Transforming India: A new breed of tech companies

More on Investment Trusts

Roderick Snell of Pacific Horizon Investment Trust
Investment Trusts

Transforming India: A new breed of tech companies

Big shifts

Roderick Snell
clock 13 April 2022 • 4 min read
Annabel Brodie-Smith, communications director at the AIC
Investment Trusts

Investment trust fundraising at £1.7bn for Q1

Second highest Q1 for ten years

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 11 April 2022 • 2 min read
Pipeline of global infrastructure projects
Funds

International Public Partnerships targets £250m fundraise through initial issue

Issue price of 159.5p per share

Ellie Duncan
clock 11 April 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Rockwood board recommends wind-up reversal as manager speaks out

06 April 2022 • 5 min read
02

ESG funds suffer following outbreak of war in Ukraine

08 April 2022 • 2 min read
03

Ninety One launches Global Sustainable Equity Strategy for Stephanie Niven

11 April 2022 • 1 min read
04

GSAM 'adds scale' to European business as NN IP acquisition completes

11 April 2022 • 1 min read
05

FCA's Response to the Complaints Commissioner Shows arrogance, aberration and abdication

08 April 2022 • 4 min read
06

IA fund outflows accelerate to £2.5bn in February

07 April 2022 • 2 min read
26 Apr
United Kingdom
Website

Capital Group Webinar: Navigating the inflation challenge

Register now
Trustpilot