Gore Street Energy trust doubles target by raising £150m

The fundraising was double the initial target of £75m

In a stock exchange announcement late yesterday (13 April) the company said £150m was the upper limit and the issue was subject to scale back exercise.

The investment manager, Gore Street Capital Limited, has identified a pipeline of investment with a total project size of approximately 1.3GW in North America and Europe.

The statement said the manager "remains confident in its ability to deploy the net proceeds of the Initial Issue to its broad pipeline of investment opportunities in a timely manner".

There will be an issue of 136,363,636 new ordinary shares at 110 pence per share. Dealing in the shares is expected to commence 14 April.

Alex O'Cinneide, CEO of Gore Street capital, noted that since the company's IPO in May 2018, it has grown over 18 times.

"We are uniquely situated with operational assets in four high growth markets, with the recent acquisitions in Germany and the US being a testament to that increasing international portfolio opportunity adding further diversification to our revenue base," he commented.

"The further headroom created by this oversubscribed fundraise will enable the company to continue to pursue attractive opportunities globally, and we look forward to updating shareholders on our progress in due course."

The trust, which is currently £359.9m in size, is trading on a 8.5% premium according to Morningstar.