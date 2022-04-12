Liontrust AUM climbs to £33.5bn in spite of Q1 outflows

Loss of £329m investment mandate

clock • 1 min read
John Ions, CEO of Liontrust, which completed its acquisition of Majedie on 1 April this year
Image:

John Ions, CEO of Liontrust, which completed its acquisition of Majedie on 1 April this year

Liontrust Asset Management reported an 8.5% increase in assets under management and advice (AUMA) over the financial year to £33.5bn at the end of March, despite outflows of £400m in the first quarter of this year following the loss of an investment mandate.

Over the financial year ended 31 March 2022, the asset manager recorded net inflows of £2.5bn.

Liontrust CEO John Ions said that in spite of the net outflows in the first quarter, the company delivered positive sales at the start of the new financial year.

Liontrust to pay £51.4m less for Majedie as deal set to complete

"The largest negative impact on net flows in the last quarter was the loss of the £329m investment management mandate for the Verbatim Funds," he explained.

"The net outflows of the past quarter do not alter our belief in and focus on the long-term strategy of the business. Liontrust has continued to diversify and expand our investment capability and the business, and ensure we deliver for and engage with our investors."

Its acquisition of Majedie Asset Management, which completed on 1 April, added a further £5.2bn to AUMA, taking Liontrust's pro forma AUMA to £38.7bn.

Meanwhile, the Majedie investment team has been renamed the Liontrust Global Fundamental team.

Of the £33.5bn in AUMA at 31 March, the asset manager's sustainable investment mandates held £13.2bn, while £9bn was attributed to its ‘economic advantage' process, followed by £6.7bn in multi-asset funds.

David Roberts retires after more than three decades in industry

"We have repeatedly talked about the importance of process over the past few years, both for our investment teams and for running Liontrust. This has never been more relevant given the nervousness over the horrific war in Ukraine and its potential direction," said Ions.

"The sanctions imposed on and by Russia have exacerbated the impact of inflationary pressures and central banks tightening monetary policies on market volatility and uncertainty."

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Ellie Duncan

View profile
More from Ellie Duncan

Wise overhauls multi-asset income fund with changes to objective and IA sector

Gresham House reports Q1 2022 fundraises reach £300m

More on Industry

Karen Zachary, CEO of CRUX
Companies

US investment bank takes minority ownership stake in CRUX

Stephens

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 12 April 2022 • 1 min read
The deal was announced in August 2021
Industry

GSAM 'adds scale' to European business as NN IP acquisition completes

NN IP’s 900 employees to move across

Ellie Duncan
clock 11 April 2022 • 1 min read
Partner Insight: Three ways to encourage social mobility at a graduate level
Diversity

Partner Insight: Three ways to encourage social mobility at a graduate level

How to break down socio-economic barriers to a career in investment management.

HSBC Asset Management
clock 11 April 2022 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Rockwood board recommends wind-up reversal as manager speaks out

06 April 2022 • 5 min read
02

ESG funds suffer following outbreak of war in Ukraine

08 April 2022 • 2 min read
03

Ninety One launches Global Sustainable Equity Strategy for Stephanie Niven

11 April 2022 • 1 min read
04

GSAM 'adds scale' to European business as NN IP acquisition completes

11 April 2022 • 1 min read
05

FCA's Response to the Complaints Commissioner Shows arrogance, aberration and abdication

08 April 2022 • 4 min read
06

IA fund outflows accelerate to £2.5bn in February

07 April 2022 • 2 min read
26 Apr
United Kingdom
Website

Capital Group Webinar: Navigating the inflation challenge

Register now
Trustpilot