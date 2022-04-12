Liontrust AUM climbs to £33.5bn in spite of Q1 outflows

John Ions, CEO of Liontrust, which completed its acquisition of Majedie on 1 April this year

Over the financial year ended 31 March 2022, the asset manager recorded net inflows of £2.5bn.

Liontrust CEO John Ions said that in spite of the net outflows in the first quarter, the company delivered positive sales at the start of the new financial year.

"The largest negative impact on net flows in the last quarter was the loss of the £329m investment management mandate for the Verbatim Funds," he explained.

"The net outflows of the past quarter do not alter our belief in and focus on the long-term strategy of the business. Liontrust has continued to diversify and expand our investment capability and the business, and ensure we deliver for and engage with our investors."

Its acquisition of Majedie Asset Management, which completed on 1 April, added a further £5.2bn to AUMA, taking Liontrust's pro forma AUMA to £38.7bn.

Meanwhile, the Majedie investment team has been renamed the Liontrust Global Fundamental team.

Of the £33.5bn in AUMA at 31 March, the asset manager's sustainable investment mandates held £13.2bn, while £9bn was attributed to its ‘economic advantage' process, followed by £6.7bn in multi-asset funds.

"We have repeatedly talked about the importance of process over the past few years, both for our investment teams and for running Liontrust. This has never been more relevant given the nervousness over the horrific war in Ukraine and its potential direction," said Ions.

"The sanctions imposed on and by Russia have exacerbated the impact of inflationary pressures and central banks tightening monetary policies on market volatility and uncertainty."