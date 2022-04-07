T. Rowe Price names new COO

Johnson will also serve on the firm's management committee and will report to CEO and president Rob Sharps.

T. Rowe Price announced July 2021 that Celine Dufetel, who served as the firm's COO, chief financial officer and treasurer, would be stepping down. Robert Higginbotham, head of global distribution was given the COO responsibilities on an interim basis.

Johnson will join the firm from Fannie Mae, where she worked as COO and executive vice president, as well as being a member of Fannie Mae's management committee.

As COO of Fannie May, she oversaw $1.4bn operating budget and a team of 3,600. She also worked at the firm as chief risk officer, senior vice president of multifamily capital markets and credit pricing, and head of multifamily trading.

Now, as COO of T. Rowe Price, Johnson will lead various areas of the business, including Global Technology, Global Investment Operations, Global Client Account Services, Enterprise Change, Real Estate & Workplace Services, Enterprise Risk, and the regional operating teams.

"Operations and technology are essential to enabling our strategic priorities," said Sharps. "I am confident that with her deep experience and strategic vision, Kimberly will quickly become an integral part of our leadership team."