Standard Life Private Equity trust takes on abrdn name

abrdn run 22 trusts, some of which have already adopted the new brand

In an announcement today, 4 April, the board said the change would not affect the structure, management or investment strategy of the company.

Following the change there is just one trust, Standard Life Investments Property and Income, that retains the Standard Life brand.

abrdn run 22 trusts, according to Morningstar. The ones that had the Standard Life name have been steadily adopting the abrdn name at the discretion of their boards and normally during the annual general meeting.

Defence and volatility define top investments in March

Separately, Alan Devine became chair of the trust at the end of the annual general meeting on 22 March. He succeeds Christina McComb who had been chair since 2019.

Devine had been on the board since 2014 and a senior independent director since January 2019.

Devine said of McComb: "Her commitment and work, alongside the investment manager Alan Gauld and the wider abrdn Private Equity team, has guided the Company through multiple challenging investment cycles seeing most recently, this month, its promotion to the FTSE 250.

"We feel sure that this success will continue: private equity remains an attractive area for investment going forward and APEO provides diversified exposure to an attractive sub-segment of the asset class."

The company was promoted to the FTSE 250 on 21 March.