Defence and volatility define top investments in March

Wealth preservation trusts RIT Capital Partners, Ruffer Investment Company and Personal Assets all joined interactive investor's top ten investment trusts in March. Meanwhile, growth-focused investment trusts became less popular, as Polar Capital Technology, Allianz Technology and Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust all exited the top ten.

Russia-Ukraine war spurs increased investor vigilance of where cash allocated

Despite perceived mainstream negative attitudes towards Russia, JP Morgan Russian Securities was the second most popular investment trust in March, while three Russian-orientated miners - Polymetal, Evraz and Eurasia Mining - remain in the top ten equities for a second consecutive month, with Polymetal even reaching the number one spot.

Head of investment at ii Victoria Scholar explained that this was "driven by demand for Russian assets after a sharp sell-off at the onset of war" as well as "investor interest in the mining sector, which has outperformed lately amid the favourable backdrop of commodity price inflation".

Meanwhile, passive strategies dominated fund purchases, with Vanguard taking six of the top ten spots, although Fundsmith Equity remained rooted at number one.

Scottish Mortgage investment trust also kept its number one spot in investment trusts, even after the tech sell-off that has characterised the start of 2022.

Commodities continued to perform well, with JP Morgan Natural Resources the sole new fund in March's top ten.

Deep Dive: Commodities play a key role in green transition

Commenting on the most bought funds and trusts, collectives specialist Kyle Caldwell said: "Investors are in two camps. Some are viewing defence as the best form of attack at a time when there is no shortage of headwinds: the war in Ukraine, inflation at its highest level in decades and interest rates moving higher.

"Other investors have been leaning into volatility, such as through JP Morgan Russian Securities - which is in the top 10 for the second consecutive month.

"BlackRock World Mining trust is continuing to prove popular, having entered our top 10 trust table in January. Commodities have been on a tear for the past two years, with some predicting the early stages of a new ‘supercycle' for the asset class - driven by the global green revolution, as major economies strive to decarbonise.

"Inflation concerns will have been another factor behind the popularity of JP Morgan Natural Resources and BlackRock World Mining trust. It will have also been a driver behind Greencoat UK Wind entering the top 10 trust table. The trust, which as the name suggests invests in wind farms in the UK, aims to provide investors with an annual dividend that increases in line with RPI inflation."