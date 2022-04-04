Defence and volatility define top investments in March

JPM Russia trust takes top two spot

clock • 2 min read
Passive strategies dominated fund purchases, with Vanguard taking six of the top ten spots
Image:

Passive strategies dominated fund purchases, with Vanguard taking six of the top ten spots

Investors have flocked to capital preservation focused investment trusts in March, as the value-growth rotation has solidified in the most-bought trusts.

Wealth preservation trusts RIT Capital Partners, Ruffer Investment Company and Personal Assets all joined interactive investor's top ten investment trusts in March. Meanwhile, growth-focused investment trusts became less popular, as Polar Capital Technology, Allianz Technology and Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust all exited the top ten.

Russia-Ukraine war spurs increased investor vigilance of where cash allocated

Despite perceived mainstream negative attitudes towards Russia, JP Morgan Russian Securities was the second most popular investment trust in March, while three Russian-orientated miners - Polymetal, Evraz and Eurasia Mining - remain in the top ten equities for a second consecutive month, with Polymetal even reaching the number one spot.

Head of investment at ii Victoria Scholar explained that this was "driven by demand for Russian assets after a sharp sell-off at the onset of war" as well as "investor interest in the mining sector, which has outperformed lately amid the favourable backdrop of commodity price inflation".

Meanwhile, passive strategies dominated fund purchases, with Vanguard taking six of the top ten spots, although Fundsmith Equity remained rooted at number one.

Scottish Mortgage investment trust also kept its number one spot in investment trusts, even after the tech sell-off that has characterised the start of 2022.

Commodities continued to perform well, with JP Morgan Natural Resources the sole new fund in March's top ten.

Deep Dive: Commodities play a key role in green transition

Commenting on the most bought funds and trusts, collectives specialist Kyle Caldwell said: "Investors are in two camps. Some are viewing defence as the best form of attack at a time when there is no shortage of headwinds: the war in Ukraine, inflation at its highest level in decades and interest rates moving higher.

"Other investors have been leaning into volatility, such as through JP Morgan Russian Securities - which is in the top 10 for the second consecutive month. 

"BlackRock World Mining trust is continuing to prove popular, having entered our top 10 trust table in January. Commodities have been on a tear for the past two years, with some predicting the early stages of a new ‘supercycle' for the asset class - driven by the global green revolution, as major economies strive to decarbonise.

"Inflation concerns will have been another factor behind the popularity of JP Morgan Natural Resources and BlackRock World Mining trust. It will have also been a driver behind Greencoat UK Wind entering the top 10 trust table. The trust, which as the name suggests invests in wind farms in the UK, aims to provide investors with an annual dividend that increases in line with RPI inflation."

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Newton makes emerging markets and Asian equities manager hire

US economy gains 431,000 jobs

More on UK

The Baillie Gifford American, European and British Smaller Companies funds all found themselves in the list of ten worst-performing open-ended vehicles during Q1 2022
Funds

Three Baillie Gifford funds and Liontrust Russia suffer biggest losses in Q1 2022

Scottish Mortgage also struggles

Lauren Mason
Lauren Mason
clock 04 April 2022 • 4 min read
abrdn run 22 trusts, some of which have already adopted the new brand
Investment Trusts

Standard Life Private Equity trust takes on abrdn name

Alan Devine becomes chair

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 04 April 2022 • 1 min read
Square Mile also awarded two A ratings to funds
Companies

Square Mile removes Premier Miton and Janus Henderson ratings

Awarded two A ratings

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 01 April 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

RBC set to take over Brewin Dolphin for £1.6bn in 'transformative' acquisition

31 March 2022 • 2 min read
02

NatWest considering Tilney Smith & Williamson takeover offer - reports

04 April 2022 • 1 min read
03

Sarasin & Partners buys ex-ASI duo's Bread Street Capital

31 March 2022 • 1 min read
04

Three Baillie Gifford funds and Liontrust Russia suffer biggest losses in Q1 2022

04 April 2022 • 4 min read
05

Odey Asset Management CEO Tim Pearey resigns

29 March 2022 • 1 min read
06

Sylvia Pozezanac appointed new Redington CEO

30 March 2022 • 1 min read
26 Apr
United Kingdom
Website

Capital Group Webinar: Navigating the inflation challenge

Register now
Trustpilot