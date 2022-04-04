Regulators to review LME approach to suspension

The FCA and the Bank said the reviews, which will happen after "a period of stability", will help to determine what lessons could be learned from the situation and that they intend to appoint "skilled persons to report on the matter".

"The FCA and the Bank will consider these reports in determining whether further action should be taken and will announce next steps in due course," a joint statement said.

In the meantime, the LME has agreed to appoint additional independent directors and is reviewing the "best way to achieve this in the context of the skills and composition of its boards".

Along with these reviews, the FCA and the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) said they would be "engaging further" with firms that "held significant positions in the market" in order to assess effectiveness of their risk management and governance during the period.

The FCA, Bank and PRA said they "have been focused on the orderly resumption of trading in nickel" and added that now that trading has resumed, they expected the LME to "remain vigilant until the situation is fully resolved".

On 8 March the LME suspended nickel trading after a 250% increase in the price of nickel in two days.

The sharp rally was caused in part by the fact Xiang Guangda, the leader of Tsingshan Holding, China's leading stainless steel group, struggled to meet demands for cash on a backfired bet.

The surge in price meant several smaller LME members came close to failing.

The exchange re-opened on 16 March but had to close moments after the nickel price tumbled and curbs did not work as planned.

"Events around the suspension and resumption of trading have underlined questions raised in a recent LME Discussion Paper on Market Structure, particularly the role of transparency in the LME and related markets," the statement said.

"The FCA has been in discussion with the LME on its proposals for some time and expects the LME to consider carefully how recent events should shape its future approach on market structure."