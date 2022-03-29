Odey Asset Management CEO Tim Pearey resigns

No successor named

James Baxter-Derrington
clock • 1 min read
He had been a partner with the firm since 2009 and spent six years as co- and then sole CEO.
Image:

He had been a partner with the firm since 2009 and spent six years as co- and then sole CEO.

Chief executive officer of Odey Asset Management Tim Pearey has resigned his role after more than 20 years at the business.

Pearey became sole CEO at the end of 2020 as founder Crispin Odey stepped back to manage a newly-launched fund in the midst of his assault trial, from which he was found not guilty in March 2021.

He had been a partner with the firm since 2009 and spent six years as co- and then sole CEO.

Odey Asset Management sees profits soar to £40m

A spokesperson for the firm said: "After 20 years with the firm, and six as CEO, Tim Pearey has resigned from the firm.

"It goes without saying that we are very sad to say goodbye to Tim. We thank him for his great contribution to Odey and wish him every success in the future."

A successor to the top role has yet to be announced.

Related Topics

James Baxter-Derrington
Author spotlight

James Baxter-Derrington

View profile
More from James Baxter-Derrington

Leverage Shares cuts fees on short Tesla ETP to zero ahead of second stock split

L&G UK Property reduces spread due to 'low likelihood' of property purchases

More on Business roles

Nick Payne, fund manager for Jupiter
Fund management

Jupiter appoints new lead emerging market fund manager

Nick Payne

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 28 March 2022 • 1 min read
Netherton served ten years as chair
People moves

Canada Life UK chair Derek Netherton to step down this year

Andy Watson to replace

Alex Rolandi
clock 28 March 2022 • 1 min read
Enrique Chang of Janus Henderson
Business roles

Janus Henderson CIO Enrique Chang to retire

Worked for the firm for nine years

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 28 March 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Ali Dibadj succeeds Dick Weil as Janus Henderson CEO

23 March 2022 • 2 min read
02

ESG funds still invested in firms embroiled in Grenfell tragedy

25 March 2022 • 4 min read
03

Liontrust to pay £51.4m less for Majedie as deal set to complete

29 March 2022 • 1 min read
04

Back to basics for Tellworth's Barnett as former Woodford protégé launches new fund

25 March 2022 • 3 min read
05

BNY Mellon Fund Services fined €10.8m by Central Bank of Ireland

24 March 2022 • 1 min read
06

HSBC AM makes two sustainability hires

24 March 2022 • 2 min read
26 Apr
United Kingdom
Award

Professional Adviser Awards 2022

Register now
Trustpilot