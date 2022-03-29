Aegon Property Income fourth distribution due late April

Since its most recent distribution in February, the fund has sold three assets for £23.1m, with a further five under offer for a total sale of c.£31m as of 17 March.

The distribution to shareholders will see a further £22m paid to investors, representing around 12.5% of the value of the funds on 17 March 2022.

Further assets are currently in or being prepared for the market, although some are still subject to asset management initiatives and will be sold on completion of these "to optimise value".

The fund remains committed to making further distributions to shareholders on "at least a quarterly basis if enough properties have been sold".

According to its most recent factsheet, the fund stood at £176m, of which 14.3% sat in net current assets and 85.7% was in direct property.