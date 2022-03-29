Aegon Property Income fourth distribution due late April

£22m payout

James Baxter-Derrington
clock • 1 min read
Since its most recent distribution in February, the fund has sold three assets for £23.1m, with a further five under offer for a total sale of c.£31m as of 17 March.
Image:

Since its most recent distribution in February, the fund has sold three assets for £23.1m, with a further five under offer for a total sale of c.£31m as of 17 March.

Aegon Property Income and its feeder fund are due to pay investors a fourth pro-rata distribution “on or around” 22 April 2022.

The distribution to shareholders will see a further £22m paid to investors, representing around 12.5% of the value of the funds on 17 March 2022.

Since its most recent distribution in February, the fund has sold three assets for £23.1m, with a further five under offer for a total sale of £31m as of 17 March.

Janus Henderson fund closure an 'ill omen' for wounded open-ended property sector

Further assets are currently in or being prepared for the market, although some are still subject to asset management initiatives and will be sold on completion of these "to optimise value".

The fund remains committed to making further distributions to shareholders on "at least a quarterly basis if enough properties have been sold".

According to its most recent factsheet, the fund stood at £176m, of which 14.3% sat in net current assets and 85.7% was in direct property.

Related Topics

James Baxter-Derrington
Author spotlight

James Baxter-Derrington

View profile
More from James Baxter-Derrington

Leverage Shares cuts fees on short Tesla ETP to zero ahead of second stock split

Odey Asset Management CEO Tim Pearey resigns

More on Property

The spread on redemption and valuation for existing holders remains unchanged.
Property

L&G UK Property reduces spread due to 'low likelihood' of property purchases

‘Continued net redemptions’

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 29 March 2022 • 1 min read
Evergrande previously accused of lack of communication
Property

Evergrande faces fresh calls for legal action after $2.1bn seized by undisclosed lenders - reports

Bondholders threatened to sue

Alex Rolandi
clock 23 March 2022 • 2 min read
Jake Moeller is a senior investment consultant at Square Mile
Property

Deep Dive: Education is key to success in commercial property

Uncertain future

Jake Moeller
clock 21 March 2022 • 4 min read
Most read
01

Ali Dibadj succeeds Dick Weil as Janus Henderson CEO

23 March 2022 • 2 min read
02

ESG funds still invested in firms embroiled in Grenfell tragedy

25 March 2022 • 4 min read
03

Liontrust to pay £51.4m less for Majedie as deal set to complete

29 March 2022 • 1 min read
04

Back to basics for Tellworth's Barnett as former Woodford protégé launches new fund

25 March 2022 • 3 min read
05

BNY Mellon Fund Services fined €10.8m by Central Bank of Ireland

24 March 2022 • 1 min read
06

HSBC AM makes two sustainability hires

24 March 2022 • 2 min read
26 Apr
United Kingdom
Award

Professional Adviser Awards 2022

Register now
Trustpilot