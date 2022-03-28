Janus Henderson CIO Enrique Chang to retire

Chang has worked at Janus Henderson for nine years, having held the position of president, head of investments until 2017 when he became CIO. He is also a member of the Janus Henderson Executive Committee.

Before joining the firm, he held the positions of CIO and executive vice president for American Century Investments, while also being director of the corporate board, and worked as president and CIO for Munder Capital Management. Earlier in his career, he held several positions at Vantage Global Advisor, J&W Seligman and Co. and General Reinsurance Corp.

Janus Henderson said that Chang has worked closely with the existing leadership team of George Maris and Alex Crooke (co-heads of equities) and Jim Cielinski (global head of fixed income) to "ensure a seamless transition of responsibilities".

Janus Henderson chair Richard Gillingwater said: "I'm thankful to Enrique Chang for his contributions over his tenure at the firm, including his close collaboration on many firmwide initiatives and building out a world-class investment capability that has delivered a robust track record of investment performance for our clients."

Chang added: "I am confident that our exceptional investment leaders George, Alex and Jim as well as the broader investments team will continue to deliver on our risk-adjusted return-driven investment philosophy, and help the firm deliver valuable investment performance on behalf of our clients."