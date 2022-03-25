AIC calls for 'radical review' of consumer disclosure regime as FCA scraps PRIIPs performance requirement

"The regulator is now at the end of the road," Stone said of the Financial Conduct Authority's amendments to PRIIPs. "The FCA has done all it can to reform KIDs without being given further powers. Now is the time to get started on the Treasury's promised wider review of the regime."

The review sees the requirement to publish performance scenarios in a KID removed from PRIIPs manufacturers as they are "incompatible with their duty to ensure the information in the KID is accurate, clear, fair and not misleading".

This has been replaced with a "narrative description of disclosure" in order to "mitigate the risk of incomparable products".

While the scenarios had worked as intended, the report stated, it was found that "on balance, for most products, we assess that performance scenarios result in misleading information being displayed".

Stone said this change had been expected and also highlighted the greater discretion given to product manufacturers "to ‘upgrade' risk scores when they feel these are too low".

However, while he said these changes were welcome, investors remain unable to access "consistent and comparable" information across different products, arguing this ambitions was "just not possible under the current PRIIPs framework".

AIC: 'Enough is enough' when it comes to KIDs

"We remain concerned about the persistence of the uneven playing field between UCITS funds and investment companies," he said. "This has been a problem since Key Information Documents (KIDs) were mandated for PRIIPs in 2018, while UCITS funds continue to produce Key Investor Information Documents (KIIDs) with disclosures that are not comparable."

"Tellingly, the EU expects all funds to report on the same basis by the end of this year, while in the UK, UCITS funds have been told they do not need to produce a KID until 2026. This means the disparity across investment products will persist, to the potential detriment of investor confidence, and underlines the importance of acting without delay.

"We need an overhaul of consumer disclosures to make sure they are universally fit for purpose and can support the FCA's broader consumer investment strategy."