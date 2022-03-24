HSBC AM makes two sustainability hires

Hadj is set to lead HSBC AM's climate change strategy and work with clients and investment teams to share climate strategies and identify climate-related risks and opportunities in portfolios.

Hadj will be based in London and report to Stuart Kirk, global head of research and responsible investments.

She joins the firm with over 20 years of experience, working in senior roles in firms such as Tikehau Capital, Standard & Poor's, and Moody's. She has been chair of the PRI's committee for ESG integration in securitised products since it was created and is a member of the steering committee of the new collaboration between the PRI and the UN Environment Programme Finance Initiative on bank loans and related products. She is also a lecturer at Bocconi University on ESG integration in finance.

Tankwe will focus on creating and delivering assurance frameworks for sustainability commitments, while also coordinating external industry activities.

Prior to HSBC AM, she was the responsible investment advisor to the president of the French public sector pension scheme, Caisse des dépôts Group. She has also held roles at Banque Populaire Méditerranée, BPCE, Secafi, Batirente and BNP Paribas, as well as sitting on the board of UNI PRI and FrenchSIF.

Tankwe will be based in Paris and reports into Erin Leonard, head of sustainability.

Kirk commented: "Fatima's role is an important next step as we focus on climate change mitigation in investments. Her 360-degree view of the market and her previous experience will be instrumental in enabling us to be a leader in this area."

Leonard added: "I am delighted that Laetitia will help drive the development of our sustainable investment activities and to ensure that we deliver on our net-zero commitments, and curbing climate change. Her extensive experience with industry partners will also ensure that we have a leading role in driving the transition."