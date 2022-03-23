Spring Statement 2022: Sunak pitches 2024 penny reduction for income tax amid reforms

Sunak said that income tax would be cut from 20% to 19% from 2024, representing a total cut of £5bn.

Rebecca Williams, head of wealth planning at Brown Shipley, described this as a "massive curveball", adding that "this won't help anyone right now".

"The chancellor has said this development has been budgeted, though we do wonder how these will be paid for," she said. "There may also be unexpected developments on the global stage, which impact fiscal planning.

"Don't forget, behind the tax cuts, there are significant increases from the 6 April in regards to the Social Care Levy and dividend tax rises."

Meanwhile, he announced the National Insurance Primary Threshold and Lower Profits Limit will increase from £9,880 to £12,570, from July. According to the chancellor, the move will assist 30 million people, as employees benefit from a tax cut of over £330 throughout the year.

"While Rishi Sunak announced a number of welcome measures to help households cope with the cost of living crisis, these measures most likely will not go far enough to protect the consumer from a very challenging outlook," said head of fixed interest research at Quilter Cheviot, Richard Carter.

"With the war in Ukraine continuing to push up the oil price and utility bills due to rise sharply in the spring, and later in the year, inflation is beginning to bite for businesses and households," he added.

The chancellor also unveiled a temporary year-long tax cut on petrol of 5p per litre, which he said represented savings worth £100 for the average driver, and a 0% VAT plan for households utilising energy saving materials.

"The raising of the National Insurance threshold will mitigate some of the financial damage the national insurance hike does, leaving 70% of people paying less national insurance than they do this year," said Sarah Coles, senior personal finance analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

"However, the tipping point comes at just over £40,000, and someone earning £50,000 will still pay £108 more than they do right now."

Coles added that plans to cut income tax in two years time will depend entirely on how the economy fares through tackling inflationary pressure in the meantime.

And, as Rachel Reeves pointed out in her response in the commons, Sunak had the chance to scrap the hike to National insurance entirely this year, though opted not to.

"Keeping this tax hike will still leave millions of people worse off than they are right now," she said.