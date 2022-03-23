Spring Statement 2022: The green economy reacts

This afternoon, Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveiled the government's three-point plan to protect households from soaring energy bills, announcing an almost-immediate 5p cut in fuel duty, the elimination of VAT on solar panels, heat pumps, and other green retrofit technologies, and £500m in extra funding for local authorities to help the most vulnerable families weather the gas price crisis.

The decision to finally heed industry calls to reduce VAT on energy saving materials have been broadly welcomed by experts across the green economy, who have noted the move is long overdue and will help households across the country reduce the amount of gas they need to heat their homes.

But climate and energy experts have been quick to slam the fuel duty cut as both environmentally and socially regressive, noting the move will benefit more affluent citizens who tend to own the most polluting vehicles and do nothing to alleviate the cost of living for poorer people dependent on public transport for travel. Coming just months after the UK pledged to eliminate inefficient fossil fuel subsidies as part of the landmark Glasgow Climate Pact at the COP26 Climate Conference, analysts have pointed out the tax change will undermine the UK's climate goals, hamper a much-needed shift from passenger cars towards active travel and public transport, and do nothing to reduce UK households' vulnerability to international oil and gas prices and Russia's manipulation of energy markets.

More broadly, commentators have noted the Chancellor's plan to cut income tax rate while rising national insurance rate would drive a further wedge between taxation of unearned income and earned income, and benefit pensioners and those who rent property at the expense of workers, in particular those of low and medium incomes.

Here, BusinessGreen rounds up the green reaction:

Nick Molho, Executive Director of the Aldersgate Group, said:

"We strongly welcome the Chancellor's announcement to remove VAT from a broad range of energy efficiency and renewables investments in homes. These measures will help make domestic energy efficiency and clean energy projects more attractive and help lower consumer bills.

However, in light of the significant energy security and gas price crisis facing the UK, the Government should also be looking at introducing supplementary measures to drive greater investment in energy efficiency and low carbon heat in homes. These could include the introduction of regulatory energy efficiency targets, incentives introduced through the UK Infrastructure Bank such as 0 per cent interest loans for energy efficiency measures and further grants for heat pumps, as well as a dedicated programme to accelerate skills development in energy efficiency and low carbon heat installation.

"We welcome the announcement to use tax reform to promote greater investment in skills and innovation. Increasing investment in these areas is not only essential to improve the UK economy's productivity, but also to accelerate low carbon investment in key sectors like energy, transport, heavy industry and buildings."

"The Chancellor outlined that the UK's growth forecast for the coming years has been significantly reduced. This comes at a time where the UK economy faces not only a cost-of-living crisis, but also a need to create good quality jobs across the country to level up the economy. Keeping the UK on track to meet its net zero emissions target has a key role to play in driving investment and job creation across the country in areas such as electric vehicle manufacturing, offshore wind, insulation and heavy industry. Implementing the Government's Net Zero Strategy at pace should therefore remain a top priority for the Government."

Jess Ralston, Analyst at the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU), said:

"Removing VAT on energy efficiency products such as insulation is an immediate boost for families facing soaring gas bills. But there are lots more tools within the Chancellor's grasp for getting off Russian gas and reducing household bills.

"Low interest loans have been hugely popular in Germany and could unleash private sector investment into sealing up our leaky homes, while net zero policies like incentivising the switch away from gas boilers will help to shield Brits from future fossil fuel market volatility.

"More announcements are expected in the Prime Minister's upcoming energy security strategy, and to truly insulate homes from sky high gas bills in the longer term, more levers will need to be pulled."

Greenpeace UK policy director, Dr Doug Parr, said:

"Right now millions of people are paying through the nose to heat homes which are so poorly insulated the warmth shoots right outside. Cutting VAT on insulation, solar panels and heat pumps is a welcome start to ending that huge waste of energy, helping keep bills down and cut our gas use.

"But if the chancellor's serious about tackling the issue then it can only be the start. We need to see around £10bn of support, part raised by a windfall tax on oil and gas companies, for delivering the help families need to install the clean technologies that will get us off gas. That should include finally fulfilling the full Conservatives manifesto pledge of £9.2bn towards energy efficiency, with more support grants available and greater backing to help the industry train up and deploy the tens of thousands of jobs this area offers."

"As expected the Chancellor has reached for the lever marked ‘fuel duty' and hopes for an impact on the cost of living crisis. The seriousness of the moment needs bigger thinking. A fuel duty cut gives more money back to the driver of an expensive gas-guzzling SUV than the average punter. It doesn't provide much help at all to the poorest fifth of the population, over half of whom don't even have a car. At a time when the UK needs to slash oil from all sources for security purposes, the chancellor should only cut fuel duty if he can make an equivalent cut to the costs of public transport which offers real support for those facing this cost of living crisis."

The Heat Pump Association's Phil Hurley said:

"The Spring Statement comes with great news for the heat pump industry and households today. The HPA has been working hard behind the scenes calling for financial incentives to tackle the barriers to heat pump uptake, and the decision to cut VAT from 5% to zero on energy-saving measures is an important step forward.

"Whilst this decision alone will not be enough to enable all households to access technologies such as heat pumps, we are confident that it will play a role in helping to accelerate the switch to low carbon heat. But we must remember that more steps still need to be taken to support the rollout of heat pumps, including the removal of illogical environmental levies on electricity."

Friends of the Earth's head of policy, Mike Childs, said:

"It's astonishing that the Chancellor continues to allow fossil fuel firms to rake in enormous profits while cash-strapped households struggle with their bills.

"A windfall tax on those companies could have funded energy efficiency and eased the burden on those most affected. The measures introduced today will only scratch the surface of what's needed to help people save energy.

"With its vast renewable energy resources, the UK is sitting on a gold mine of cheap, almost limitless homegrown energy. Investment in energy from the wind, waves and sun must be the cornerstone of the government's forthcoming energy strategy, along with a properly funded nationwide insulation programme to fix our heat-leaking homes and reduce fuel bills."

Conservative Environment Network Director, Sam Hall, said:

"With households struggling with rocketing gas prices, the Chancellor is right to heed the calls of Conservative backbenchers and cut this tax on energy efficiency.

"Insulating homes is one of the best ways to keep people warm, reduce Russian gas imports, and lower energy bills. Slashing VAT on energy saving materials and installation will help families afford these improvements and cut their energy costs permanently, saving the Treasury money in the long run by dealing with one of the root causes of fuel poverty."

CPRE director of campaigns and policy, Tom Fyans, said:

"Motorists seemingly being the Chancellor's top priority is misguided when we're in the midst of a climate emergency. However, we welcome measures tomake energy efficiency home improvements more affordable. Cutting VAT to zero on solar panels, heat pumps and insulation is a positive step as it'll help reduce bills while also tackling the climate crisis. Unfortunately, the Chancellor has done little to help rural households facing the most difficulty. Those in the countryside with no alternative but to use heating oil to warm their homes have seen their energy bills triple because they are not protected by the energy price cap - they are the most vulnerable to energy price rises but have been ignored by the Chancellor.

"On the cut to fuel duty, it would have been better for the government to think strategically about how to help those people suffering most from thecost of living crisis in a way that enhances our ability to tackle the climate emergency. Saving the average family £3 to fill up their car, which is what a 5p cut in fuel duty amounts to, will make no real world difference. Yet you could make the world of difference for the same money by funding a bus network capable of matching Swiss standards, where every village of two to three hundred people is guaranteed at least an hourly bus service from 6am to midnight, seven days a week. The price tag is almost identical - £2.7bn for a world-leading bus service against £2.5bn cutting a few pence off fuel duty - but the difference to real people's lives would be immeasurable."

Conservative Environment Network spokesperson Jack Richardson said:

"Today's Spring Statement will help people cope with rising household bills caused by volatile fossil fuels, the war in Ukraine, and post-pandemic inflation. Scrapping VAT for insulation will help people upgrade their homes and reduce their energy bills. This quick and simple tax cut will help families with soaring gas prices. The Chancellor should also look to expand existing energy efficiency schemes to help fuel poor households insulate their homes.

"In the short term, a fuel duty cut will soften the blow of rocketing oil prices, helping motorists and cutting the cost of transporting goods across the country. But the crisis underlines the need urgently review the UK's road taxes.

"As people switch to electric vehicles, which will reduce the UK's dependence on expensive oil imports, road taxes like fuel duty will need to be replaced. This is an opportunity to deliver a fairer deal for motorists and cut congestion while raising revenue for excellent public services."



Want to find out more about how the net zero transition will impact your business? You can now sign up to attend the virtual Net Zero Finance Summit, which will take place live and interactive on Tuesday 29 March and will be available on demand for delegates after the event.