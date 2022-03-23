Spring Statement 2022: Measures to tackle cost of living crisis 'unlikely to go far enough'

Sunak pledged to raise the National Insurance threshold, "not by £300, but by the full £3,000", meaning it will be equivalent to the income tax threshold and resulting in a £6bn tax cut for 13 million people.

Neil Birrell, chief investment officer at Premier Miton Investors, said: "The chancellor probably managed to avoid being tagged with the phrase "talking a good game on tax cuts" by moving to increase the threshold on National Insurance and promising that the basic rate of tax will be cut in 2024.

"However, middle earners will still feel the squeeze. The reduction in growth forecasts and inflation predictions are probably not that reliable for this year given the uncertainty abounding, but the direction of both is clear; growth is going lower and inflation is going higher."

Laura Suter, head of personal finance at AJ Bell, argued that Sunak said little to ease the cost of living crisis in his statement to parliament, delivered with pride to cheers and jeers.

"The big rabbit out of Rishi Sunak's hat was announcing a cut to income tax rates from 2024, and while that will grab the headlines it's precisely zero help to families struggling with the cost-of-living crisis now - or indeed for the next two years," said Suter.

As petrol prices soar, Sunak announced fuel duty will be cut by 5p, set to save British motorists by £7m a day. Suter pointed out that this decrease is a tiny portion of the amount fuel prices have risen since the start of the month.

She said: "What's more, with petrol at 167p per litre, 86p of that goes to the government, in fuel duty and VAT, more than half the cost. So there was definitely scope to go further and it's scant help for those who don't use their car regularly or don't own a car. But cutting fuel duty does have a double impact for consumers, as it cuts the costs for businesses too, who in turn can pass on the cost savings - or at least not increase their prices by so much.

"Saving £3.30 every time you fill up also is not going to make a dent in the expected £1,500 increase every household is going to see in their home energy bills this year alone. And on that topic, the chancellor had very little to say."

Sunak promised household savings of £350 per year on energy bills, while Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves pointed out people are facing a 54% - or around £700 - rise in their electricity and gas costs from this April.

Spring Statement 2022: UK to face biggest fall in living standards since records began

The Office for Budget Responsibility, meanwhile, said rising inflation - expected to average at 7.4% this year - outpacing nominal earnings, combined with tax increases, will "weigh heavily" on living standards in the coming 12 months. UK inflation reached a new 30-year high in February, soaring to 6.2%, according to the Office for National Statistics. With the peak yet to come, the data published on Wednesday ahead of Sunak's statement paints a dire picture.

Real household disposable incomes are forecast to fall by 2.2% in 2022 to 2023 - the largest fall in a financial year since records began in 1956, according to OBR.

Yet inflation data "does not fully reflect the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine", noted Daniele Antonucci, chief economist and macro strategist at Quintet Private Bank. This means cost pressure could rise further.

Shona Lowe, a financial planning expert at abrdn, said: "The measures announced by the chancellor today should help to alleviate some of the financial strain households and small businesses across the UK are currently facing. But the cost of living crisis is likely to get worse in the months to come so we will have to wait and see.

"More and more are starting to feel the squeeze as inflation continues to rise, while anyone with savings held in cash is seeing the value of their money erode at pace."

'A dire situation': Industry reacts as UK inflation hits 6.2%

Sunak highlighted how small and medium-sized enterprises will also be affected by rising costs, pledging to nurture a culture of innovation in the UK.

He said the best way to support households in the long run was also to encourage "strong and sustainable" growth across the UK "by promoting investment and innovation", announcing tax relief reform for R&D. Costs associated with R&D, such as cloud computing, will qualify for relief.

As part of the plan Sunak also announced a new tax cut for small businesses which could save them up to £1,000.

Meanwhile, commodity prices are being driven ever-higher by the war in Ukraine and the knock-on effect on already struggling supply chains. Sunak argued that the measures laid out in the Spring Statement would ultimately free up cash for people to spend, meaning businesses - and therefore the UK economy - will benefit.

Spring Statement 2022: Sunak scraps VAT on clean tech in bid to tackle gas price crisis

According to Quintet's Antonucci, potential cost pressure rises reflect ongoing global supply chain issues, "such as shipping dislocations, shortages of key inputs, and Covid-related disruptions at Chinese ports".

"In turn, this means that surging producer prices driven by global supply shortages and robust demand growth, as well as rising energy costs, have not yet fully passed through into consumer prices, potentially requiring extra support and, therefore, extra borrowing too, especially if the economy was to underperform expectations," he said.

The squeeze on living costs is set to tighten, despite commitments outlined in the Spring Statement.

Research published earlier in the week by think-tank Resolution suggested that the poorest half of households would only receive a third of the benefit from increasing the National Insurance threshold.

Those earning less than £12,500 a year, or in unemployment, would not notice the difference, all the while the costs of basic goods and services continue to soar with no end in sight. According to Resolution, more than half of the benefit of rising the NI threshold would go to the richest half of the population anyway.

Becky O'Connor, head of pensions and savings at interactive investor, said that doubling the support fund for vulnerable households is welcome, but "we do not yet know if it will be enough".

Ross Duncton, head of marketing and direct at BMO, said: "The chancellor may have announced a fuel duty cut and lifted the threshold at which people start paying national insurance, but UK consumers will continue to feel the pinch when it comes to their personal finances".

Sunak acknowledged that the path ahead is not an easy one, highlighting how "borrowing comes with a cost". The pandemic pushed UK government borrowing to record peacetime levels in 2021, while interest on government debt rose to a new high of £8.2bn in February, up from £5.4bn a year earlier, according to ONS data published on Tuesday.

Richard Carter, head of fixed interest research at Quilter Cheviot, said that, although welcome, Sunak's new measures "most likely will not go far enough to protect the consumer from a very challenging outlook".

He added: "The rise in the National Insurance threshold and the cut in basic rate income tax at the end of this parliament will go some way to put more pounds in the pockets of voters ahead of the next general election, but it does not necessarily help people with the here and now.

"With the war in Ukraine continuing to push up the oil price and utility bills due to rise sharply in the spring, and later in the year, inflation is beginning to bite for businesses and households."