Refinitiv: Investors shun money market safe haven despite February uncertainty

Amid ongoing uncertainty in Europe – from war in Ukraine to Covid – investors turned away from European mutual funds en masse in February, but ETFs managed to attract inflows, the latest data from Refinitiv shows. Bucking tradition, money market funds led the redemptions.
European mutual funds lost net €67.6bn during the second month of the year, while ETFs took in €9.2bn. Overall flows for mutual funds and ETFs were negative at €58.4bn.
Detlef Glow, head of EMEA research at Refinitiv Lipper, said: "It was not surprising that February 2022 was in general a negative month for the European fund industry given the geopolitical situation in Europe, the still ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, and the sluggish market environment."
What did come as a surprise, however, was the fact that investors sold out of money market funds, which are usually seen as a safe haven in times of uncertainty.
Glow said: "Within this market environment and given the economic uncertainties, one would expect that European investors sold long-term funds and bought money market products."
Money market products suffered outflows of nearly €50bn in February. The redemptions "heavily impacted" the overall picture, Glow noted.
Mixed asset funds were the best-selling asset type overall with €8.3bn of inflows, followed by equity funds with €4.1bn, commodities (€1.4bn) and real estate funds (€0.9bn). Bond funds lost over €23bn while alternative UCITs funds shed €0.6bn.
Switzerland was the fund domicile with the highest net inflows, which totalled €2.9bn followed by Denmark (€2.4bn) and Spain (€1.6bn).