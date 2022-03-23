Refinitiv: Investors shun money market safe haven despite February uncertainty

European mutual funds lost net €67.6bn during the second month of the year, while ETFs took in €9.2bn. Overall flows for mutual funds and ETFs were negative at €58.4bn.

Detlef Glow, head of EMEA research at Refinitiv Lipper, said: "It was not surprising that February 2022 was in general a negative month for the European fund industry given the geopolitical situation in Europe, the still ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, and the sluggish market environment."

What did come as a surprise, however, was the fact that investors sold out of money market funds, which are usually seen as a safe haven in times of uncertainty.

Morningstar: European assets decline in February as bonds suffer heavy outflows

Glow said: "Within this market environment and given the economic uncertainties, one would expect that European investors sold long-term funds and bought money market products."

Money market products suffered outflows of nearly €50bn in February. The redemptions "heavily impacted" the overall picture, Glow noted.

Mixed asset funds were the best-selling asset type overall with €8.3bn of inflows, followed by equity funds with €4.1bn, commodities (€1.4bn) and real estate funds (€0.9bn). Bond funds lost over €23bn while alternative UCITs funds shed €0.6bn.

Switzerland was the fund domicile with the highest net inflows, which totalled €2.9bn followed by Denmark (€2.4bn) and Spain (€1.6bn).