UK inflation continues to climb to highest rate in 30 years

Last week, the Bank of England predicted that inflation would reach 8% in April

The Office for National Statistics report stated that on a monthly basis, CPI inflation rose 0.8%, exceeding expectations for a 0.6% rise and representing the largest monthly CPI increase between January and February since 2009.

The largest changes came from an 11.5% increase in transport, where fuel prices have continued to rise, and in the housing and household services section because of significantly higher gas and electricity bills.

Electricity, gas and other fuels rose 23.1% from a year ago, with data yet to come with full information about the effects of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on this month's energy prices.

Last week, the Bank of England predicted inflation would reach 8% in April and could hit 10% in autumn when the energy price cap rises again. The central bank has hiked interest rates at three consecutive monetary policy committee meetings.

Grant Fitzner, chief economist at the ONS, said: "Prices increased for a wide range of goods and services, for products as diverse as food to toys and games.

"Clothing and footwear saw a return to traditional February price rises after last year's falls when many shops were closed. Furniture and flooring also contributed to the rise in inflation as prices started to recover following new year sales."

According to ONS data, clothing and footwear increased 8.9% from a year ago, while furniture, household equipment and maintenance rose by 9.2%.

"The price of goods leaving UK factories has also been rising substantially and is now at its highest rate for 14 years," he added.

No free lunch for consumers: What to expect from the Spring Statement

Paul Craig, portfolio manager at Quilter Investors, said that "all eyes" will be on chancellor Rishi Sunak as he presents the Spring Statement today, where he is expected to announce measures to help with inflation.

"This morning's inflation data shows just how dire the situation is, and there is a clear need for the government to act to help save many from slipping into financial difficulty as their wages are quickly swallowed up," he continued.

Craig noted that "markets and developed economies are continuing to digest soaring inflation alongside the uncertainty surrounding Russia's war on Ukraine. Mapping to prior events has been a common discipline, but the truth is that no investors have lived through these exact circumstances."