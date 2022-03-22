HSBC AM promotes Dan Rudd to head of wholesale for Northern Europe and Middle East

Newly-created role

New role for Dan Rudd
New role for Dan Rudd

HSBC Asset Management has named Dan Rudd as head of wholesale for Northern Europe and the Middle East.

In the newly-created role, Rudd will be responsible for all wholesale client coverage and strategy across the UK, Ireland, Germany, the Nordics, Switzerland and the Middle East.

Rudd, who joined HSBC in 2005, has been promoted from head of external wholesale UK, Ireland and Middle East.

He will remain based in London, reporting to global head of wholesale and partnerships at HSBC AM Thorsten Michalik.

HSBC AM creates head of alternative solutions role

"Retail alternative funds are one of the key future growth drivers for the asset management industry and assets under management among European retail investors is expected to double in the next three years," said Rudd.

"We see this as a real opportunity to provide wholesale customers with alternative investment strategies, which were predominantly only available to much larger investors."

Michalik said that following HSBC AM's past record of "strong growth in our core public market strategies", it is now entering "a new phase" within wholesale, supporting clients' increasing needs for private market solutions. 

"We are perfectly placed to bring Asia private market opportunities to clients across Europe and the Middle East," said Michalik.

