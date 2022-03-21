Pensions specialist Sackers becomes first law firm to join LGBT Great

Encouraging equality across the industry

clock • 3 min read
Sackers senior partner David Saunders
Image:

Sackers senior partner David Saunders

Sackers, a specialist legal adviser to the pensions industry, has joined diversity & inclusion organisation LGBT Great as its first corporate member law firm.

The firm plans to partner with LGBT Great to enhance its organisational approach towards LGBT+ diversity & inclusion and engage with clients and other advisers on social sustainability issues.

Sackers has also committed to being the first law firm to complete LGBT Great's industry focused benchmarking tool, the Inclusion Index Benchmarking Tracker (iiBT), and it will support LGBT Great in increasing awareness of equality across the pensions industry.

LGBT Great said completion of the iiBT framework will provide Sackers with the data required to develop a more granular approach to LGBT+ inclusion. The iiBT measures across ten different DE&I indicators and is used to identify organisational strengths and opportunities for improvement. In its bid to support LGBT+ people, Sackers will also role model LGBT+ employees and supportive allies, engage with a peer-to-peer mentoring programme and work to increase awareness of different identities.

LGBT Great said that despite having a "modest" 100 employees, Sackers already has a clear diversity and inclusion strategy, which is sponsored by its executive leadership. It also noted that senior partner David Saunders is one of the few ‘out' LGBT+ managing executives within the legal and pensions industry. In addition, a dedicated committee at the firm focuses on multiple dimensions of DE&I including LGBT+, culture, social mobility, disability, mental wellbeing, gender and ethnicity.

Sackers currently sponsors the Law Society Diversity Access Scheme, which primarily focuses on increasing social mobility but also addresses ethnicity, with 70% of applicants and 60% of successful award recipients being from BAME backgrounds. The firm is also a signatory of the Law Society's Diversity & Inclusion Charter and a partner of the Black Interns Matter programme.

Members of Sackers have attended events hosted by the Interlaw Diversity Forum for a number of years and it joined the pensions LGBT+ network O:pen when it was established in 2020. The firm also celebrated Pride month in 2021, with Gareth Thomas leading a thought-provoking discussion which was attended by most members of staff.

Matt Cameron, global managing director of LGBT Great, commented: "We are delighted to welcome the UK's leading law firm to the pensions industry, Sackers, to the LGBT Great member community. This marks an important milestone in the development of our organisation and demonstrates how all corners of the pensions industry can work together in pursuit of a common goal. Sackers has already laid so many excellent foundations with regards to LGBT+ equality and we look forward to underpinning these successes to reach new heights."

David Saunders, senior partner of Sackers, said: "I am immensely proud that Sackers is an organisation that is fully committed to diversity and inclusion, and it is a huge privilege to lead a firm which has developed a welcoming environment and culture of equality for all. Our joining of the LGBT Great organisation is another clear action which demonstrates our passion and determination to support this fantastic community and to do our part in helping the pensions industry improve representation overall." 

Investment Week parent Incisive Media is pleased to be media partner of LGBT Great.

Related Topics

More on Diversity

Open letter signed by ETFS Capital's Graham Tuckwell and Lion Point Capital's CIO
Industry

Activist investors call on resignation of WisdomTree CEO to 'restore lost credibility'

ETFS Capital and Lion Point nominate three directors

Ellie Duncan
clock 21 March 2022 • 2 min read
The Parker Review Committee set its ‘One by 2021’ standard in 2017, applying this to FTSE 250 companies as well.
Diversity

Majority of FTSE 100 meeting Parker Review target

Diversity progress among CEO and CFO roles remains slow

Jon Yarker
clock 16 March 2022 • 2 min read
Gresham House CEO Tony Dalwood
Industry

Gresham House AUM soars 65% as alternative strategies attract £1.2bn in net inflows

Organic and acquisitive growth in 2021

Ellie Duncan
clock 15 March 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Nick Train: Why portfolio's biggest loss-maker still has bright future ahead

18 March 2022 • 3 min read
02

Calls grow for FCA to end 'deafening silence' as Woodford update 'adds insult to injury'

15 March 2022 • 2 min read
03

Abrdn global head of private equity departs

18 March 2022 • 1 min read
04

Bank of England raises rates to 0.75%

17 March 2022 • 1 min read
05

Activist investors call on resignation of WisdomTree CEO to 'restore lost credibility'

21 March 2022 • 2 min read
06

Fed hikes interest rates with a further six rises expected in 2022

17 March 2022 • 4 min read
22 Mar
United Kingdom
Conference

UK Equities Market Focus 2022

Register now
Trustpilot