Majority of FTSE 100 meeting Parker Review target

The Parker Review Committee set its ‘One by 2021’ standard in 2017, applying this to FTSE 250 companies as well.

A census from the Department of Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) shows 89 FTSE 100 companies have ethnic diversity on their boards - up from 74 in November 2020.

By March 2022, another five FTSE 100 companies had announced similar appointments.

Of the three companies that have not signalled a commitment to diversity, one is by acquired by a US group and will de-list, another is a UK subsidiary of another US group and the third is a Russian mining company that will soon be removed from the index.

Companies in the FTSE 250 have a target of 2024 to appoint at least one ethnic minority director.

By December 2021, 128 FTSE 250 companies - or 55% of the index - had done so.

For both the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250, the majority of these hires have been for non-executives given the boards generally only have two key executive roles - CEOs and CFOs.

Progress remains "slow" in these areas according to the Parker Review with only six CEOs across the FTSE 100 coming from an ethnic minority background, with 16 in the FTSE 250.

Representation among chairs was even worse, with only three and five being from ethnic backgrounds in the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 respectively.

David Tyler, co-chair of the Parker Review Committee, warned FTSE constituents of this: "Companies should not think of the Parker Review targets as ‘one and done'.

"We hope companies will follow the most diverse of their peer group and expand the scale and depth of initiatives fostering inclusion and diversity right through organisations to help develop the next generation of talent."

Andrew Ninian, director of stewardship and corporate governance at the IA, welcomed the news but called for still more to be done.

"Diversity needs to be embedded throughout senior leadership teams, and we encourage leaders at all FTSE companies to continue to consider how they can best create a culture of diversity and inclusivity at all levels in their organisations," he said.

"While commendable progress has already been made at FTSE 250 companies, we urge the remaining Boards to take the steps necessary to diversify their composition, and meet their target by 2024."