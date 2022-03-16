Majority of FTSE 100 meeting Parker Review target

Diversity progress among CEO and CFO roles remains slow

clock • 2 min read
The Parker Review Committee set its ‘One by 2021’ standard in 2017, applying this to FTSE 250 companies as well.
Image:

The Parker Review Committee set its ‘One by 2021’ standard in 2017, applying this to FTSE 250 companies as well.

Nearly all FTSE 100 companies have met diversity targets set by the Parker Review Committee, which called for ethnic minority representation on their boards by December 2021.

A census from the Department of Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) shows 89 FTSE 100 companies have ethnic diversity on their boards - up from 74 in November 2020.

By March 2022, another five FTSE 100 companies had announced similar appointments.

Of the three companies that have not signalled a commitment to diversity, one is by acquired by a US group and will de-list, another is a UK subsidiary of another US group and the third is a Russian mining company that will soon be removed from the index.

Women in Finance Charter: Senior management gender equality still 30 years away

The Parker Review Committee set its ‘One by 2021' standard in 2017, applying this to FTSE 250 companies as well.

Companies in the FTSE 250 have a target of 2024 to appoint at least one ethnic minority director.

By December 2021, 128 FTSE 250 companies - or 55% of the index - had done so.

For both the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250, the majority of these hires have been for non-executives given the boards generally only have two key executive roles - CEOs and CFOs.

Progress remains "slow" in these areas according to the Parker Review with only six CEOs across the FTSE 100 coming from an ethnic minority background, with 16 in the FTSE 250.

Representation among chairs was even worse, with only three and five being from ethnic backgrounds in the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 respectively.  

David Tyler, co-chair of the Parker Review Committee, warned FTSE constituents of this: "Companies should not think of the Parker Review targets as ‘one and done'.

"We hope companies will follow the most diverse of their peer group and expand the scale and depth of initiatives fostering inclusion and diversity right through organisations to help develop the next generation of talent."

Andrew Ninian, director of stewardship and corporate governance at the IA, welcomed the news but called for still more to be done.

"Diversity needs to be embedded throughout senior leadership teams, and we encourage leaders at all FTSE companies to continue to consider how they can best create a culture of diversity and inclusivity at all levels in their organisations," he said.

"While commendable progress has already been made at FTSE 250 companies, we urge the remaining Boards to take the steps necessary to diversify their composition, and meet their target by 2024."

Related Topics

More on Diversity

Gresham House CEO Tony Dalwood
Industry

Gresham House AUM soars 65% as alternative strategies attract £1.2bn in net inflows

Organic and acquisitive growth in 2021

Ellie Duncan
clock 15 March 2022 • 2 min read
BWAM has over 700 members
ESG

Black Women in Asset Management reveals new industry partners representing $17trn in AUM

BlackRock, M&G and JPMAM

Ellie Duncan
clock 14 March 2022 • 2 min read
Across the UK and Europe the share of funding to mixed gender teams fell from 14.6% in 2020 to 13.6% in 2021
Investment Trusts

Trust supporting under-represented entrepreneurs looks to IPO

Filed an early notification

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 10 March 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Investment Week reveals finalists for Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2022

14 March 2022 • 9 min read
02

Pimco risks losing billions if Russian debt defaults - reports

10 March 2022 • 1 min read
03

ScotGems trust invests in Russia on day of invasion

14 March 2022 • 1 min read
04

Janus Henderson fund closure an 'ill omen' for wounded open-ended property sector

11 March 2022 • 3 min read
05

32 UK domiciled ESG funds have minor exposure to Russia

10 March 2022 • 2 min read
06

Calls grow for FCA to end 'deafening silence' as Woodford update 'adds insult to injury'

15 March 2022 • 2 min read
22 Mar
United Kingdom
Conference

UK Equities Market Focus 2022

Register now
Trustpilot