UK stewardship code sees 74 new signatories

The FRC said that major asset managers such as Schroders, Goldman Sachs Asset Management, BMO GAM and T Rowe Price have signed up to the code, bringing the total combined assets of signatories to £33trn, up from £21trn in September.

However, other key asset managers, such as JP Morgan Asset Management, Columbia Threadneedle and Allianz have yet to join the code.

The FRC, which overhauled the code in 2020 to impose stricter reporting standards, also announced that it would now no longer tier signatories, instead holding all participants to the same standards.

Signatories must report on their stewardship activities and are evaluated by the FRC every year to remain on the list.

The FRC said that when applications last opened in October it received 105 applications, which it said was "substantially more than expected", and approved 74 of them. This brings the total number of signatories to 199, with new applications remaining open until the end of April.

"We are pleased that many previously unsuccessful organisations have provided stronger and better tailored explanations on how they apply the code to more effectively demonstrate their stewardship activity and outcomes," said Mark Babington, executive director of regulatory standards for the FRC.

He continued: "We commend those that have embraced the spirit of the code and responded to our feedback by substantially reviewing their approach to provide clear, comprehensive and outcome-based reporting."

Firms such as BlackRock, Vanguard, Franklin Templeton, Fundsmith, Baillie Gifford, abrdn and UBS have all been members since last year.