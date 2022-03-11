UK GDP rebounds stronger than expected in January

Food and drink services posting a strong recovery and rebounding 6.8% following a 8.1% decline in December

GDP had pulled back 0.2% in the last month of 2021 as the Omicron variant hit the nation, however the January figures have now reached GDP 0.8% above pre-coronavirus levels.

All sectors contributed positively to growth in the month, with services the main driver contributing 0.6 percentage points and production and construction contributing 0.1 percentage point each.

Human health and social work activities were said to be the main drivers of growth while the negative drivers were other service activities and real estate activities.

Darren Morgan, ONS director of economic statistics, said: "All sectors grew in January with some industries that were hit particularly hard in December now performing well, including wholesaling, retailing, restaurants and takeaways. Computer programming and film and television production also had a good start to the year.

"While supply chain issues persisted in certain sectors, output in both construction and manufacturing grew for the third month running."