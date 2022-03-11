BlackRock waives fees on suspended funds with 'significant' Russian exposure

'Extraordinary circumstances'

clock • 1 min read
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink
Image:

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink

Fund giant BlackRock has waived the fees on three funds with “significant” exposure to Russia that have been suspended due to the “exceptional” circumstances of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

The funds - which include a fund focusing on emerging European countries as well as Eastern European and Russia-focussed ETFs - will remain suspended until further notice while BlackRock evaluates the situation.

BlackRock Global Funds (BGF) Emerging Europe fund took the decision to suspend the valuation of all share classes from the fund in a bid to "protect the interests" of investors in the fund. In light of this the firm has waived its management fees and the fund's annual service charge from 1 March. 

Franklin Templeton waives management fee on Eastern Europe fund

The firm stated that it will continue to manage the fund in accordance with its investment objective and will lift the suspension on the fund as soon as it is "practicable" to do so.

Regarding the iShares MSCI Russia ADR/GDR UCITS ETF USD and iShares MSCI Eastern Europe Capped UCITS ETF, the total expense ratios will be paid by the funds directly from 2 March.

BlackRock said it took the decision to waive fees on the funds due to the "extraordinary" market circumstances and the significant exposure to depositary receipts in respect of Russian securities.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Alex Rolandi

View profile
More from Alex Rolandi

Pimco risks losing billions if Russian debt defaults - reports

Diversity Project seeks to 'move dial on diversity' with Future Female Fund Managers Programme

More on Funds

Ayal Leibowitz of LPA
Funds

PRIIPs: Concerns about misleading performance scenarios

Need to eliminate overly optimistic results

Ayal Leibowitz
clock 03 March 2022 • 4 min read
Liontrust's David Roberts
Funds

Square Mile removes Liontrust, CRUX and R&M AA ratings in latest round-up

Three ratings added

Alex Rolandi
clock 03 March 2022 • 2 min read
Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett
Investment

Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway profits increase 45% despite near-record cash pile

Lack of 'exciting' investment opportunities

Lauren Mason
Lauren Mason
clock 28 February 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Janus Henderson suspends property fund to enable closure by April

07 March 2022 • 1 min read
02

JP Morgan Russian trust share price jumps 105%

09 March 2022 • 1 min read
03

Pimco risks losing billions if Russian debt defaults - reports

10 March 2022 • 1 min read
04

JP Morgan polling investors on Russian debt exclusion - reports

07 March 2022 • 1 min read
05

Jupiter Emerging and Frontier trust board to propose liquidation

09 March 2022 • 2 min read
06

Liontrust waives charges and fees on Russia fund

08 March 2022 • 1 min read
15 Mar
United Kingdom
Conference

Fixed Income Market Focus 2022

Register now
Trustpilot