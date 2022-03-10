Roger Bootle: Stagflation likely as downward shocks threaten 'real' activity

Asset prices could face “major challenge”

clock • 1 min read
Roger Bootle speaks at Investment Week Funds to Watch Conference
Image:

Roger Bootle speaks at Investment Week Funds to Watch Conference

The economic implications of inflation today are strikingly similar to those triggered by the supply shocks of the 1970s, according to economist Roger Bootle, who spoke at the Funds to Watch Conference held on 3 March 2022.

According to Bootle, the nature of the phenomenon today means it will likely become "stagflationary" as upward shocks to prices drive inflation higher at the same time downward shocks impact "real" activity.

Indeed, "real inflation" will likely spell bad news for equities, he said, as asset prices face a major challenge from real hikes to interest rates.

Commodity prices will continue to be driven higher by war in Ukraine, mimicking the "real events" that took place in energy markets nearly 50 years ago.

Subsequent changes to policy are what impacts asset prices, according to Bootle: "It is the policies put in place to bring inflation down which really do to the damage."

Refinitiv: Portfolios look exposed to inflation risk

He went on to explain that, historically, when inflation rose, too much emphasis was placed on money supply factors. The modern day requires a more nuanced examination of events.

Whereas the institutional architecture used to be "pro inflationary", now, across the UK, Europe and the US, money supply has expanded as governments injected capital into economies in response to the pandemic.

"Central banks have been remis in not taking enough notice of this, though it is not the only thing going on," he said.  

While today there is monetary and fiscal expansion, and an extremely tight labour market, according to Bootle, it is not the same "inflation-generating machine that existed in the 1970s."

Unemployment is forecast to remain far lower than in previous years. But in the process of bringing inflation down, asset prices will likely suffer.

"We must establish real interest rates which is going to mean some significant and painful rises in nominal rates that will deliver a blow to all asset prices," said Bootle.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Georgie Lee

View profile
More from Georgie Lee

GAM launches low carbon infrastructure strategy in Australasia

Redwheel adds powerhouse duo to sustainability team

More on Global

80% of all exported potash comes from Russia, Belarus and Canada
Economics

Schroders: Ukraine crisis spells 'real risk' of global food shortages

$30trn needs to be invested

Lauren Mason
Lauren Mason
clock 11 March 2022 • 2 min read
The US Federal Reserve
Markets

US inflation hits fresh 40 year high of 7.9%

Driven by rising fuel costs

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 10 March 2022 • 3 min read
Ukraine crisis video special: IW panel respond to key questions for investors
Markets

Ukraine crisis video special: IW panel respond to key questions for investors

Global challenges

Katrina Lloyd
clock 08 March 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Janus Henderson suspends property fund to enable closure by April

07 March 2022 • 1 min read
02

JP Morgan Russian trust share price jumps 105%

09 March 2022 • 1 min read
03

Pimco risks losing billions if Russian debt defaults - reports

10 March 2022 • 1 min read
04

JP Morgan polling investors on Russian debt exclusion - reports

07 March 2022 • 1 min read
05

Jupiter Emerging and Frontier trust board to propose liquidation

09 March 2022 • 2 min read
06

Liontrust waives charges and fees on Russia fund

08 March 2022 • 1 min read
15 Mar
United Kingdom
Conference

Fixed Income Market Focus 2022

Register now
Trustpilot