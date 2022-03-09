AXA IM taps internal ranks for inclusion, diversity and engagement head

Amit Singh appointed head of inclusion, diversity and engagement
AXA Investment Management (AXA IM) has appointed Amit Singh as its new head of inclusion, diversity and engagement.

Singh will be responsible for developing the firm's inclusion and diversity strategy. He will report to global head of talent and transformation, Pascale Demont.

Singh joined AXA IM in 2015 and has worked as its head of human resources for Asia and Japan since then.

AXA IM acquires ClimateSeed from BNP Paribas

AXA IM alternatives raised €18.2bn of capital across 2021, according to its full-year results, which drove a 25% increase in underlying earnings.

The firm made two senior appointments within its research team at the start of the year. Francois  Cabau was made senior eurozone economist, while Claire Dissaux was appointed senior sovereign emerging market credit analyst.

The firm recently announced that Magda Branet had been appointed head of emerging markets and Asian fixed income.

She rejoined the firm after spending seven years at First State Investments and Candriam.

