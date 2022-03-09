Taylor Maritime trust reveals Ukraine crisis impact as it removes crew members from country

Taylor Maritime had one vessel in Ukraine when the war broke out

The trust said that with the assistance of the Indian government, the 21 crew members have been removed from Ukraine and will be repatriated to India.

"On the advice of security experts, this communication is being issued only after the crew have reached safety," the statement said. "The vessel remains at berth in port and, like all international vessels in Ukrainian ports, she is unable to leave. The vessel remains on charter and insured."

The trust said it estimates its port calls to Ukraine and Russia make up under 2% and 3% of its total port calls respectively.

It added the commodities carried on its ships from these countries are "necessity goods such as grains".

"While there may be regional trade turbulence in the near-term, TMI expects that international trade patterns will adapt as demand needs to be satisfied from other sources," the trust explained. "As current buyers of Black Sea grain potentially look to North and South America as a substitute, a greater proportion of Black Sea grain will be picked up by China."

The trust also announced it had agreed to sell one 2006 built Handysize vessel and one 2011 built Supramax vessel for a combined $33.3m of proceeds, which are a premium to fair market value. The vessels were IPO seed assets and the sales are expected to complete in the second quarter of the year.

Edward Buttery, CEO said: "We are deeply concerned about the conflict and the tragic loss of life in Ukraine and commend our commercial and technical managers for prioritising our crew's safety first and foremost. We continue to monitor the situation very closely.

"Notwithstanding, the market has continued to firm since Chinese New Year and we have been able to secure the sale of two assets at attractive levels, crystallising significant returns for shareholders."

The trust is trading on a 8.7% discount, according to Morningstar data.