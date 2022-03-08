M&G to start £500m share buyback programme after demerger commitments met 'well ahead' of target

AUMA rose 0.8% year-on-year in 2021 to £370bn, following net client inflows of nearly £5.8bn into its institutional asset management franchise and "continued improvement" in retail asset management flows.

It reported a return to net client inflows excluding Heritage of £0.6bn, compared to net client outflows excluding Heritage of £6.6bn in 2020, citing the £2bn of net client inflows into its asset management business in the year, following net client outflows of £6.8bn in 2020.

M&G partners with Moneyfarm in D2C launch

Adjusted operating pre-tax profit was lower at £721m for the year ended 31 December 2021, versus £788m in 2020, while in asset management, M&G said revenue and operating expenses have remained "relatively stable", and the reduction in adjusted operating profit to £315m, down from £330m the previous year is a result of lower performance fees and carried interest.

The asset manager said it has delivered capital generation of £2.8bn over two years, versus its original target of £2.2bn by the end of 2022, while annual shareholder cost savings of £145m have been achieved a year earlier than planned.

M&G chief executive John Foley said: "It has been another year of robust operational and financial performance, as we have delivered on all our demerger commitments, including total capital generation of £2.8bn over two years, well ahead of our original target.

"In light of this performance and our strong capital generation we are able to announce today £500m to be returned to shareholders by way of a buy-back programme, expected to start shortly. Together with dividends paid, we will have returned £1.8bn of capital to shareholders, equivalent to 32% of M&G's market value at demerger."

M&G buys 'pioneering' Swiss impact manager responsAbility

Foley added: "We have also accelerated our strategy for growth in asset management and M&G Wealth through a series of targeted investments and strategic acquisitions in the UK and Europe. These included an agreement for majority control of Swiss sustainable private assets manager responsAbility, the purchase of independent adviser Sandringham and a digital consumer partnership with Moneyfarm."

M&G announced a second interim dividend of 12.2p per share.