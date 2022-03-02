Janus Henderson director James de Sausmarez to retire after nearly 40 years

James de Sausmarez

James de Sausmarez of Janus Henderson
James de Sausmarez of Janus Henderson

Janus Henderson director and head of investment trusts James de Sausmarez is retiring after nearly 40 years at the business and its legacy firms.

He will be succeeded by Dan Howe, the firm's deputy head of investment trusts.

De Sausmarez joined Henderson legacy firm Touche Remnant in 1986. He has led Janus Henderson's investment trust business since 2005.

According to the firm, de Sausmarez will seek voluntary interests and non-executive roles in his retirement.

Howe joined Janus Henderson Investors in 2021 from JP Morgan Asset Management where he spent three years as an executive director of global strategic relationships, having previously worked at its investment trust business as head of sales.

Janus Henderson CEO to retire next year

"The investment trust business is Janus Henderson's oldest and remains a core business for us, where our client investment trusts continue to lead the market," said chief executive officer of Janus Henderson Dick Weil.

"I want to thank James for his exceptional service to our company and I wish him well in his retirement; I know that with Dan, James is leaving the business in excellent hands."

