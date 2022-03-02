Brown Advisory launches Sustainable International Leaders strategy

Ex-US ESG leaders

$139.3bn firm launches sustainable strategy targeting international leaders
Brown Advisory has launched a Sustainable International Leaders strategy, an actively-managed strategy focussing on leading companies outside the US with "sound ESG practices".

According to the $140bn Baltimore-based firm, the strategy will select companies that outperform and have stringent ESG risk management practices, as well as sustainable business advantages.

Brown Advisory hires trio to lead new global sustainable fixed income team

It will seek to outperform the FTSE All-World ex-US index while making a positive impact on environmental and social issues.

Priyanka Agnihotri, who acts as sole portfolio manager on the strategy, said: "Like all our strategies, it will be managed through a long-term lens and provide exposure to high-quality, sustainable businesses outside of the US."

"I view a company's ESG risk management and sustainable business advantages as a material component of its ability to compound returns, while generating environmental and social impact."

The strategy is available to US investors as a mutual fund (ticker: BISLX), and to global clients via a separate account, as well as to investors with existing exposure to US equities seeking global equity exposure.

It will invest in 25-35 companies in emerging and developed equity markets, excluding the US, with a market cap of above $2bn.

The fund will build on the investment philosophy of the firm's Global Leaders Equity strategy, managed by Mick Dillon and Bertie Thomson.

