Brown Advisory launches Sustainable International Leaders strategy

According to the $140bn Baltimore-based firm, the strategy will select companies that outperform and have stringent ESG risk management practices, as well as sustainable business advantages.

It will seek to outperform the FTSE All-World ex-US index while making a positive impact on environmental and social issues.

Priyanka Agnihotri, who acts as sole portfolio manager on the strategy, said: "Like all our strategies, it will be managed through a long-term lens and provide exposure to high-quality, sustainable businesses outside of the US."

"I view a company's ESG risk management and sustainable business advantages as a material component of its ability to compound returns, while generating environmental and social impact."

The strategy is available to US investors as a mutual fund (ticker: BISLX), and to global clients via a separate account, as well as to investors with existing exposure to US equities seeking global equity exposure.

It will invest in 25-35 companies in emerging and developed equity markets, excluding the US, with a market cap of above $2bn.

The fund will build on the investment philosophy of the firm's Global Leaders Equity strategy, managed by Mick Dillon and Bertie Thomson.