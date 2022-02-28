Liontrust suspends Russia fund and MSCI consults on removing Russia from EM

Yesterday evening (28 February) Liontrust stated that investors in its Russia fund will not be able to make purchases or redemptions in the fund until further notice. The fund holds the highest proportion of its assets in Russian equities, at 97.3%, of any fund in the Investment Association universe, according to FE fundinfo.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the firm said: "We have not taken this action lightly but in this case we believe this is in the best interests of all investors given the events of the past few days and comes after discussions with the fund's depositary.

"These events include today's closure of the Moscow Stock Exchange and the temporary ban on foreign investors selling local Russian securities."

The group added it did not know how long the fund will be suspended for but said it will keep the suspension "under continual review" and will update investors as soon as it can.

In the month to 28 February, the fund had lost 62.1%, according to FE fundinfo.

Industry navigates impact of sanctions and Ukrainian crisis

MSCI consults

Elsewhere, MSCI announced it was seeking feedback on the Russian equity market in light of further sanctions and restrictions on Russian entities, with the aim of issuing further communication before the end of the week.

The index provider said it continues to "closely monitor" the accessibility of the Russian equity market for international institutional investors.

It noted the recent developments, which included sanctions on individual companies, the restriction of security sales and then closure of the Moscow exchange, the exclusion of Russian banks from SWIFT and the deterioration of the convertibility of the Russian rouble.

"In view of these developments, MSCI seeks feedback from market participants on the appropriate treatment of the Russian equity market within MSCI indexes up to and including the potential reclassification of the MSCI Russia Indexes from Emerging Markets to Standalone Markets status," the group said.