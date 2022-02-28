JP Morgan AM suspends Russia-exposed funds

Dealings in the funds were suspended from the valuation point at midday

JPMAM confirmed to Investment Week that the firm's Russia Equity Fund and Emerging Europe funds have been suspended with immediate effect.

Dealings in the funds were suspended from the valuation point at midday.

In a letter to Emerging Europe fund investors, UK funds COO Andrew Lewis said: "Due to the escalating conflict between Russia and the [sic] Ukraine, local market trading conditions are not currently operating as they normally would do and accordingly, we are unable to manage the fund in accordance with the investment objective and policy.

"We understand that being unable to deal in the fund is frustrating and we will take the decision to lift this suspension as soon as we consider it is in the best interests of existing shareholders to do so."

'Uninvestible' Russia may be removed from MSCI indices - reports

In a statement, JPMAM said: "We are closely monitoring the risks and remain focused on acting in the best interests of our clients and shareholders, at all times, as part of our fiduciary duty."

The suspension will be reviewed on an "ongoing basis".