Director of Barings EMEA trust steps down from Russian bank directorship

Nadya Wells

clock • 1 min read
Sberbank shares plummeted 73% following Putin's invasion of Ukraine
Image:

Sberbank shares plummeted 73% following Putin's invasion of Ukraine

Nadya Wells, a non-executive director for Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities trust, has resigned as an independent director of the supervisory board of Sberbank of Russia, with effect from yesterday (24 February).

The £100.4m trust, which is sitting on a 14.6% discount, holds Sberbank as its third largest company, making up 5.2% of the portfolio, according to the latest factsheet.

Sberbank, the most actively traded Russian stock on the London Stock Exchange, plummeted 73% on Thursday following news that Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The bank will likely be subject to the new sanctions as the West looks to inflict more pain on the Russian economy. Sberbank accounts for 32.6% of Russia's total bank assets.

Sanctions against Sberbank, where one in two Russians have an account, would be particularly painful because of its role in paying salaries and pensions, Maria Shagina, a visiting senior research fellow at the Finnish Institute of International Affairs told the Financial Times.

Bloomberg Indices begins wind down of three indices due to US sanctions

The Barings trust has the second highest exposure to Russia in the Association of Investment Companies universe with 27.9% allocated. It sits behind the JP Morgan Russian Securities trust, which unsurprisingly has 98.8% in the nation.

In an update yesterday morning, Matthias Siller, one of the fund managers of the trust, said: "The local exchange in Russia has been temporarily suspended, but is expected to reopen today although, is expected to remain extremely volatile, and with heavy losses.

"The escalation of the conflict, is likely to place pressure on risky assets globally, not just Russia and Europe, but globally, whilst placing extra burden on consumers as inflation rises driven by higher commodity prices. Currently oil is trading above $100 a barrel, its highest level since 2004."

He added that in the current environment "will create entry opportunities in companies with good franchises, better balance sheets and improving ESG characteristics".

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Kathleen Gallagher

View profile
More from Kathleen Gallagher

Jupiter suffers £3.8bn of net outflows in 2021 despite AUM increase

Bloomberg Indices begins wind down of three indices due to US sanctions

More on Investment Trusts

Assets under management of funds Morningstar considered to be genuinely sustainable at the end of September dropped from $3.4trn to $2.03trn.
ESG

Responsible investors react as Morningstar strikes 1,200 funds from its sustainable universe

Fund ratings 'subjective'

Georgie Lee
clock 16 February 2022 • 1 min read
Co-manager of the Lindsell Train Global Equity fund Nick Train
Funds

Lindsell Train Global Equity dropped from Bestinvest Best Funds list

Dan Hanbury's former fund added

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 15 February 2022 • 2 min read
Pollen Street has been growing rapidly
Investment Trusts

Honeycomb trust combines with Pollen Street

£628m trust unites with Pollen Street

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 15 February 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Hargreaves Lansdown to spend £175m to 'redefine wealth management'

22 February 2022 • 3 min read
02

Central Bank of Russia bans short-selling

24 February 2022 • 1 min read
03

Industry Voice: The value trapped in our closets

21 February 2022 • 7 min read
04

Brooks Macdonald approached controlling shareholder of 7IM for attempted takeover bid - reports

24 February 2022 • 1 min read
05

Baillie Gifford ousted from top spot in FundCalibre Fund Management Equity Index

18 February 2022 • 2 min read
06

BNY Mellon joins LGBT Great

21 February 2022 • 2 min read
03 Mar
United Kingdom
Conference

Funds to Watch - Spring 2022

Register now
Trustpilot